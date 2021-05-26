Marsha Kay Meloy

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMarsha Kay Meloy, 55, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:10 a.m. at home. The daughter of John and Ignota (Sutherlin) Meloy, Marsha was born in Whitley County on May 14, 1966. She was a graduate of Whitko High School and attended college in Fort Wayne. Professionally, she had worked for Parkview Behavioral, Bowen Center and for New Plumbing and Heating.

