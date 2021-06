FLASHBACK TO MARCH 2020. I remember watching Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announce the closure of Kansas Schools due to COVID-19. I knew this would alter my plans to attend Kansas State University in the fall in a formal manner. Initially, I was concerned there would be no students in Manhattan, Kan., and classes would be all virtual from home. Thankfully, Kansas State allowed students to live on campus, but the majority of classes would remain virtual. As I was about to endure the biggest transition of my life, from home to college, the world around me was also transitioning faster than it ever has before.