Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's wedding may have been "tiny and intimate," but looks like something out of a fairytale. The "POV" songstress, 27, just shared photos from the special day, which took place at her Montecito, Calif. home on May 15. Grande wore a strapless lily-white Vera Wang dress for the occasion with a veil atop her signature ponytail — and she's glowing in the images.