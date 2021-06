Now, when you buy a new vehicle in Idaho, you can skip the dmv and do register right from your couch!. Just like I'm writing this blog; on the couch, in basketball shorts and a t-shirt. No more waiting in line at the DMV to register a new car you've purchased in the state of Idaho. This makes things easier for people who are registering their new cars from home, and also eases the burden of the customers and staff at the DMV. The Idaho Transportation Department made the announcement on their twitter page: