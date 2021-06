On May 18, the Maple Grove track and field squad made the short trip to Champlin Park to compete in a True Team Quad meet, leaving with very encouraging results. The girls took first place at the meet with a score of 90 and took first place in the 4AAA Section. The boys finished in second place at the meet, scoring 85. Champlin Park girls finished second with 74, and the boys took first with a score of 117.