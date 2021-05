SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A cluster of earthquakes struck near the center of Lake Tahoe, Friday morning, the largest of which was recorded as a 4.2 magnitude. The quakes, five in all, were recorded around 8:30 a.m. near Dollar Point. People as far away as Reno reported on the U.S. Geological Survey website, they felt the temblor but nearly all indicated the shaking was “weak.”