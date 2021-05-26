Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Ridgefield High School COVID vaccine clinic

On May 11, Ridgefield School District officials recognized the May Employee and Students of the Month at the regular Board of Directors meeting. Christine Pozzi, paraprofessional at South Ridge Elementary School, is May’s Employee of the Month. Christine is an amazing member of the South Ridge family. She is so wonderful with the students—compassionate and firm. She thinks creatively about how to solve the problems and always has a good attitude. She’s also proactive—noticing things that could/would create a barrier for students’ or staff members’ success–and works hard to find solutions to prevent them. Last fall, we opened our Learning Support Center (LSC). Christine did an amazing job supporting our students. She looked for ways to enhance the learning experiences of the students in the LSC, whether it was getting some high-interest books at their level or pulling additional resources to provide them with mini-interventions. Christine supports English language learners here at South Ridge, at Sunset Ridge Intermediate School and at View Ridge Middle School. It is so awesome to watch the way the students are learning and growing with her support. She is always thoughtful, kind, persistent and consistent. We are so thankful that Christine is part of our South Ridge community!