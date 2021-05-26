Cancel
Ridgefield, WA

Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Ridgefield High School COVID vaccine clinic

By KATU Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIDGEFIELD, Wash. – A group of anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside of Ridgefield High School on Wednesday, where Clark County Public Health is holding a vaccine clinic. KATU News received reports from at least one parent, who said the group is “harassing” parents and students who are trying to get to the school or the clinic.

Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Vaccine info is available

A recent letter mentioned struggling to find information about the number of people vaccinated in the county. I want to let the writer know that the information is available at the Clark County Public Health site: https://clark.wa.gov/public-health/covid-19-vaccine. Hope that helps everyone find it. We encourage readers to express their views...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County reports 294 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Clark County recorded 294 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, and one death — a man in his 30s with an underlying condition, according to Clark County Public Health. The new fatality pushes the death toll from COVID-19 to 265 in Clark County. Deaths are added to the county’s total 10 to 12 days after they occur. One death was reported last week; five deaths were reported the week ending May 7.
Ridgefield, WAfyi98642.com

Ridgefield Wins Big in Capital Budget

An historic 105-day Washington legislative session, that was primarily conducted via Zoom, ended on Sunday, April 25. In a session defined by a response to a pandemic and demands for racial justice, the legislature unanimously approved a bipartisan 2021-23 capital budget. The capital budget – which funds construction projects across...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Cheers & Jeers: Libraries open, fair canceled

Cheers: To libraries. The Fort Vancouver Regional Library system is open to in-person visits for the first time in more than a year. After being shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic, branches throughout Southwest Washington started inviting patrons to roam the stacks a couple weeks ago. “It was more emotional than we thought it’d be. The first time I heard a child cry, I almost teared up,” one branch manager told The Columbian.
Clark County, WAtribuneledgernews.com

Clark County officials, businesses hail Inslee plan to reopen state

May 14—Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement that the state's economy is on track to fully reopen by June 30 sent a ripple through Washington's businesses, health officials and elected leaders Thursday afternoon. He also said that all counties can either stay in or move into Phase 3. Combined with new direction...
Ridgefield, WAClarkCountyToday

Target Zero: Encouraging everyone to wear seat belts

RIDGEFIELD — For the most part, it is about education first, then enforcement if needed. Andy Marvitz and law enforcement officials across the state want you to be safe. They want you to be around for your families. They want you to wear your seat belt. Target Zero, the Washington...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County Board of Health mulls vaccine incentives

As COVID-19 vaccine uptake in Clark County and the United States begins to dwindle, most of the Clark County Board of Health is supportive of any incentives offered locally to help encourage vaccination. At Wednesday’s Clark County Board of Health meeting, Clark County Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick said...
Ridgefield, WAfyi98642.com

Ridgefield School District Honors May Employee and Students of the Month

On May 11, Ridgefield School District officials recognized the May Employee and Students of the Month at the regular Board of Directors meeting. Christine Pozzi, paraprofessional at South Ridge Elementary School, is May’s Employee of the Month. Christine is an amazing member of the South Ridge family. She is so wonderful with the students—compassionate and firm. She thinks creatively about how to solve the problems and always has a good attitude. She’s also proactive—noticing things that could/would create a barrier for students’ or staff members’ success–and works hard to find solutions to prevent them. Last fall, we opened our Learning Support Center (LSC). Christine did an amazing job supporting our students. She looked for ways to enhance the learning experiences of the students in the LSC, whether it was getting some high-interest books at their level or pulling additional resources to provide them with mini-interventions. Christine supports English language learners here at South Ridge, at Sunset Ridge Intermediate School and at View Ridge Middle School. It is so awesome to watch the way the students are learning and growing with her support. She is always thoughtful, kind, persistent and consistent. We are so thankful that Christine is part of our South Ridge community!
Vancouver Business Journal

Sherrie Jones to head the Southwest Washington Contractors Association

The Board of Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA) has hired Sherrie Jones as the executive director of the organization. Prior to joining SWCA, Jones was the executive director of Leadership Clark County, which provides an intensive training and networking opportunity for future community leaders. Prior to that, Jones was the business development director for Camas Meadows Golf Course. In both of these positions, Jones has had extensive interactions with SWCA members and staff as well as the community.