newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists partially restore blind man's vision with breakthrough gene therapy

By Jackson Ryan
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have restored useful sight to a 58-year-old man with the inherited eye disease retinitis pigmentosa by injecting genetically engineered viruses into his eye. The man, who had been blind for decades, was able to see small objects like a staple box, a tumbler or a notebook when wearing a specialized pair of goggles.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#One Vision#Tunnel Vision#Genes#Genetic Diseases#Biological Cells#Nature Medicine#The University Of Basel#Monash University#Gensight Biologics#Scientists#Genetic Mutations#Biological Research#Specific Nerve Cells#Treatments#Eye Diseases#Technique#Light Stimulation#Visual Function#Stem Cell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Business Insider

Sarepta's Gene Therapy For Treatment Of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Shows Robust Expression

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) said that its investigational gene therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy, SRP-9001, demonstrated robust expression and consistent safety profile using the company's commercial process material. The results from the first 11 participants enrolled in study 9001-103 ENDEAVOR showed robust transduction, delivering mean...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

San Rocco Therapeutics Scientific Founder Dr. Michel Sadelain is Recipient of American Cell and Gene Therapy’s Highest Honor

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT), formerly Errant Gene Therapeutics, applauds Dr. Michel Sadelain, MD, PhD, Director of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Center for Cell Engineering (MSK) and San Rocco’s Scientific Founder as the 2021 recipient of the Outstanding Achievement Award from the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) for discoveries to treat Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia.
ScienceScience Daily

Closer to gene therapy that would restore hearing for the congenitally deaf

Researchers at Oregon State University have found a key new piece of the puzzle in the quest to use gene therapy to enable people born deaf to hear. The work centers around a large gene responsible for an inner-ear protein, otoferlin. Mutations in otoferlin are linked to severe congenital hearing loss, a common type of deafness in which patients can hear almost nothing.
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

First clinical trial to assess Alzheimer's gene therapy receives $5 million

The National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health, has awarded a $5 million grant to researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine to conduct a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of a gene therapy for treating Alzheimer's disease (AD) or Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a condition that often precedes full-blown dementia.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

A double-blind placebo-controlled trial of minocycline on translocator protein distribution volume in treatment-resistant major depressive disorder

Gliosis is implicated in the pathophysiology of many neuropsychiatric diseases, including treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (TRD). Translocator protein total distribution volume (TSPO VT), a brain marker mainly reflective of gliosis in disease, can be measured using positron emission tomography (PET). Minocycline reduces gliosis and translocator protein binding in rodents, but this is not established in humans. Here, the ability of oral minocycline to reduce TSPO VT was assessed in TRD. To determine whether oral minocycline, as compared to placebo, can reduce prefrontal cortex (PFC), anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), and insula TSPO VT in TRD, twenty-one TRD participants underwent two [18F]FEPPA PET scans to measure TSPO VT. These were completed before and after either oral minocycline 100 mg bid or placebo which was administered in a randomized double-blinded fashion for 8 weeks. There was no significant difference between the minocycline and placebo groups on change in TSPO VT within the PFC, ACC, and insula (repeated measures ANOVA, effect of group interaction, PFC: F1,19 = 0.28, P = 0.60; ACC: F1,19 = 0.54, P = 0.47; insula F1,19 = 1.6, P = 0.22). Oral minocycline had no significant effect on TSPO VT which suggests that this dosage is insufficient to reduce gliosis in TRD. To target gliosis in TRD either alternative therapeutics or intravenous formulations of minocycline should be investigated. These results also suggest that across neuropsychiatric diseases in humans, it should be assumed that oral minocycline will not reduce TSPO VT or gliosis unless empirically demonstrated.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Gene therapy restores dopamine transporter expression and ameliorates pathology in iPSC and mouse models of infantile parkinsonism

You are currently viewing the abstract. Most inherited neurodegenerative disorders are incurable, and often only palliative treatment is available. Precision medicine has great potential to address this unmet clinical need. We explored this paradigm in dopamine transporter deficiency syndrome (DTDS), caused by biallelic loss-of-function mutations in SLC6A3, encoding the dopamine transporter (DAT). Patients present with early infantile hyperkinesia, severe progressive childhood parkinsonism, and raised cerebrospinal fluid dopamine metabolites. The absence of effective treatments and relentless disease course frequently leads to death in childhood. Using patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), we generated a midbrain dopaminergic (mDA) neuron model of DTDS that exhibited marked impairment of DAT activity, apoptotic neurodegeneration associated with TNFα-mediated inflammation, and dopamine toxicity. Partial restoration of DAT activity by the pharmacochaperone pifithrin-μ was mutation-specific. In contrast, lentiviral gene transfer of wild-type human SLC6A3 complementary DNA restored DAT activity and prevented neurodegeneration in all patient-derived mDA lines. To progress toward clinical translation, we used the knockout mouse model of DTDS that recapitulates human disease, exhibiting parkinsonism features, including tremor, bradykinesia, and premature death. Neonatal intracerebroventricular injection of human SLC6A3 using an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector provided neuronal expression of human DAT, which ameliorated motor phenotype, life span, and neuronal survival in the substantia nigra and striatum, although off-target neurotoxic effects were seen at higher dosage. These were avoided with stereotactic delivery of AAV2.SLC6A3 gene therapy targeted to the midbrain of adult knockout mice, which rescued both motor phenotype and neurodegeneration, suggesting that targeted AAV gene therapy might be effective for patients with DTDS.
Diseases & Treatmentscrarydrug.com

Man Blind for 40 Years Regains Some Sight Through Gene Therapy

Doctors for the first time have used a form of gene therapy to restore partial vision in a blind person, according to findings announced Monday. The research team genetically altered retinal ganglion cells to become light-sensitive in a man whose vision was destroyed by retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disorder that breaks down cells that absorb and convert light into brain signals.
Diseases & TreatmentsIdaho8.com

Blind man has sight partially restored after 40 years

A blind man has had his vision partially restored using optogenetic therapy and engineered goggles — the first successful case of such therapy in humans. Researchers treated a 58-year-old man who for 40 years had been suffering from retinitis pigmentosa — a neurodegenerative eye disease where loss of photoreceptors can lead to complete blindness.
Genetic Engineering News

In a First, Optogenetics Leads to Partial Recovery of Vision for Blind Patient

When the photoreceptors of the retina—the cells that sense light—are destroyed, the result is loss of vision. This is how the neurodegenerative eye disease retinitis pigmentosa (RP) results in blindness. A new study reports that a blind patient diagnosed with RP decades ago experienced partial recovery of vision thanks to a novel optogenetic treatment.
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

Emerging Gene Therapy Methods in SCD

Experts review data around emerging gene therapy approaches in sickle cell disease. Abdullah Kutlar, MD: There are other gene therapy approaches. One is using CRISPR-Cas9, which has been used for 2 purposes. There are trials that use CRISPR-Cas9 to inactivate BCL11A in red blood cells. As you know, BCL11A is the main factor in this switch. It decreases the fetal hemoglobin expression and switches to the adult. If you disrupt this in red blood cells only, and you can do that by deleting an enhancer, then the fetal hemoglobin expression continues to be high. That’s the approach used by David Williams at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Injection of light-sensitive proteins restores blind man’s vision

The first successful clinical test of a technique called optogenetics has allowed a person to see for the first time in decades, with the help of image-enhancing goggles. After 40 years of blindness, a 58-year-old man can once again see images and moving objects1, thanks to an injection of light-sensitive proteins into his retina.
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

Gene Therapy Approaches in SCD

An overview of gene therapy in sickle cell disease as well as clinical trials underway in the space. Ifeyinwa Osunkwo, MD, MPH: This is where we talk about gene therapy and new drugs under development. I want to throw this out to Abdullah. In broad strokes, can you talk about what gene therapy is? How are we going to use it for the layperson who doesn’t understand all the technical stuff?
ScienceWZZM 13

Protein manipulation helps blind man get partial vision back

Scientists studying optogenetic therapy, which is the manipulation of proteins and cells with light, say they have successfully used the procedure for the first time to give a blind patient partial vision recovery. Scientists from Pittsburgh, Paris, France and Switzerland joined together for the study, which was published Monday in...
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

RoosterBio Releases RoosterGEM™, Cell and Gene Therapy's First Complete Transduction Medium

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. RoosterBio Inc., a leading supplier of human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) working cell banks and hMSC bioprocess systems for cell and gene therapy product developers, today announced the launch of its product RoosterGEM™, a stand-alone, complete gene transfer medium that is optimized to remove key challenges in primary cell genetic modification. RoosterGEM, abbreviated for Rooster Genetic Engineering Medium, complements RoosterBio’s hMSC cell engineering system to offer a new and streamlined path for discovery, preclinical, and applied product development research - faster than ever before.
Medical & Biotechodwyerpr.com

The Future for Cell & Gene Therapy Communications

"The cell therapy space today is at the leading edge of medicine, so it is similar to where the biotech industry was 25-30 years ago.”. When Kerry Beth Daly, head of communications, Atara Biotherapetuics, made that comparison while on a panel I moderated at the Fierce Pharma and PR Communications Summit, it inspired ideas about how Health PR pros can navigate the issues of communicating complex science.
Diseases & Treatmentsslashdot.org

Blind man regains some vision, with help from light-sensing algal protein

A blind man who received a gene for a light-sensing algal protein can now see and touch objects with the help of special goggles, researchers report today. His vision gains are modest—he cannot see colors or discern faces or letters. But if the treatment helps other study participants, it may offer advantages over other vision technologies for severely blind people. And for neuroscientists, the result is a milestone: the first published report of using a relatively new technology called optogenetics to treat a disease in people.
Diseases & Treatmentsbioprepwatch.com

Blind people are partially regaining their eyesight, thanks to a new gene therapy

For the first time, scientists have succeeded in helping blind people regain their eyesight, at least partially. The so-called optogenetic method is a pioneering method. Blindness is often not curable under certain circumstances. However, using a new method, the researchers succeeded in partially restoring the man’s eyesight. Light-capturing proteins are built into one man’s eye, as the scientists did in an article in a specialist journal “nature” He wrote about that, too French News Agency And the “The New York Times” To report. It is the first published study describing the successful use of this treatment. 13 years of work have been completed.
Cambridge, MAgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Game-changing failure’: Trials of two Huntington’s disease-fighting gene therapy drugs halted, in ‘crushing blow’ to sufferers

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Researchers had hoped that [a new treatment in trials] —known as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs)—would be a game changer for [Huntington’s disease], an incurable genetic condition that affects cognition, behaviour and movement. But back-to-back announcements from Roche, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and Wave Life Sciences, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have dealt a crushing blow to those affected by the disease.