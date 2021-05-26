newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania becomes 10th state to hit Biden's vaccine goal

By Lexi Lonas
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania has become the 10th state to hit President Biden's goal of having at least 70 percent of the adult population receive at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Biden has pushed for the U.S. population to hit the goal by July 4. White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#President Biden#White House#Vt#Cdc#American#Republicans#Republican Administration#Vaccination Rates#Vaccination Update#July#Polls#New Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Charleston, WVWHSV

Gov. Justice confident the state will hit vaccination goals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While giving an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and West Virginia’s response, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he ‘feels absolutely certain’ that 65 percent of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will have at least one shot by June 20th. On May 7, Gov....
Pharmaceuticalsfox13news.com

Fauci believes Biden ‘will attain’ July 4 70% vaccine goal

WASHINGTON - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, believes the Biden administration will reach its goal of 70 percent of American adults receiving at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. "If we get to the president’s goal, which I believe we will...
Public HealthJezebel

Eight States Have Now Reached Biden's Covid Vaccination Goal for Summer

A steadily growing number of people in the United States are now fully vaccinated against covid-19, no thanks to Rand Paul and his no-plans-to-get-inoculated ass. Rhode Island became the 8th state to have administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 70% of its adult residents, CNN reported on Saturday, joining Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Vermont, and New Hampshire in having done so.
Public Healthvermontbiz.com

VDH COVID-19 Update: State edges toward 80% vaccination goal

This update is available online at healthvermont.gov/covid19(link is external) Progress toward Step 4 vaccination goal can now be found on Vermont Forward website. Vermont’s progress toward the 80% vaccination goal can now be found at Vermont.gov/Vermont-forward(link is external). Governor Phil Scott announced last week that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted once 80% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine.
Public Healthnewbostonpost.com

Each New England State Met Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Vaccination Goal Well Ahead Of Time

President Joe Biden set a goal when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine, and each of the six New England states have met it. Biden’s goal was that 70 percent of adults receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, 2021. As WCAX reported on Thursday morning, the following states have met the goal: Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
HealthArkansas Online

How state compares on vaccinations

Arkansas continues to rank among states with the lowest vaccination rates nationally against the covid-19 virus, according to a tracking project conducted by The New York Times. The state lags by 11 percentage points the national average of residents who have received at least one shot. Arkansas has delivered at...
Washington StateUnion Leader

Patrick Hynes: New Hampshire to Washington: Go pound sand

IF YOU need evidence that the Democratic administration in Washington is hostile to the Granite State, look no further than its disposition toward our state’s lawsuit against Massachusetts over the Bay State’s bad faith policy of imposing its income tax on New Hampshire telecommuters who both live and work on this side of the border.
Pennsylvania Statejurist.org

Pennsylvania becomes first state to limit governor’s authority under emergency disaster declaration

Pennsylvania voters made the commonwealth the first to restrict the governor’s authority during an emergency disaster situation by passing the Legislative Resolution to Extend or Terminate Emergency Declaration Amendment and the Emergency Declarations Amendment Tuesday. The first of these constitutional amendments provides that the Pennsylvania General Assembly may pass a...
U.S. Politicswashingtoninformer.com

U.S. Nearing Biden’s Vaccination Goal of 70% by July 4: Report

The United States is approaching President Biden’s goal of getting 70% of the nation’s adult population at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by July 4, even as the rate of vaccinations has slowed. The country remains on course due in no small part to the inroads made in...
Public Healthmedicalupdatenews.com

10 states reach Biden vaccine goal; global infections drop 14%

Ten states, mostly in the northeast, have now reached President Joe Biden’s goal to vaccinate at least 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday. And multiple studies are indicating that immunity may persist for months — or...
Pharmaceuticalslmcexperience.com

Biden proposes vaccination goal

There have been over 591,000 deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States and 3.49 million worldwide since the outbreak began in 2019. However, more and more Americans are becoming eligible to get one of the three available COVID-19 vaccinations: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. President Joe Biden has...
Maryland StateRegister Citizen

Maryland reaches 70% threshold in adult vaccinations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state has reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults in the state by Memorial Day. The state's coronavirus data tracker showed Monday that 6,13 million coronavirus doses have been delivered in the state. It also shows that 69.9% of adults 18 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Health ServicesGoLocalProv

NEW: RI Ranked 5th Worst State for Doctors, According to Study

A new study has ranked Rhode Island as the fifth-worst state for doctors. Medscape's annual list of the best places to practice medicine in the United States ranks only West Virginia, Louisiana, New Mexico and Nevada as being worse. In contrast, Massachusetts ranks 9th overall and is tops in New...
EducationPosted by
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Proposed Pennsylvania State System Mergers Are a Bad Deal for the State’s Rural Communities

On July 1, 2020, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed Act 50 into law, authorizing significant reorganizations of the state’s regional university system. Two weeks later, Dan Greenstein, Chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), proposed a set of campus mergers that represent fundamental changes for nearly half of the system’s institutions, all of which primarily serve rural communities. Since that time, two different merger scenarios emerged, with the current plan collapsing Edinboro, Clarion, and California universities into one institution in the western part of the state and Lock Haven, Mansfield, and Bloomsburg universities into one institution in the northeast. Although the logic for these mergers has fluctuated, the discussions regularly include some version of the narrative that the current paths of these institutions are unsustainable given Pennsylvania’s changing demographics, with related comments about an “oversupply” of higher education in the Commonwealth.