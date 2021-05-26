newsbreak-logo
BlizzCon 2021 isn't happening, but a hybrid event will in 2022

By Alyssa Mercante
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BlizzCon 2021 has been officially cancelled, but Blizzard is planning a hybrid digital and physical event for 2022, according to an official announcement. The statement from BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith reads,"As guidelines in California around in-person gatherings continue to evolve and the status of the pandemic fluctuates around the globe, the teams across Blizzard have been discussing what this means for one of the events we miss the most: BlizzCon. We know some of you might be wondering about your own plans to potentially cross the country—not to mention oceans—and meet your friends, family, and fellow community members in California, so today, we wanted to give you a heads-up that we've decided we will not be holding BlizzCon this year."

