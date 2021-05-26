newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Michigan Tech University to recruit CS:GO players and offer scholarship opportunities

By Leonardo Biazzi
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan Tech University (MTU) has initiated a recruitment process for its CS:GO division. MTU has an entire esports department and is building a new training facility for its students. The university is offering scholarship opportunities for those who make it onto the CS:GO team and want to be the first collegiate squad to qualify for ESEA Premier. The team already has one known name from the North American scene in Logan “Voltage” Long, who played under esports organizations like Chaos and Triumph in the past.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Tech University#Tech#College Education#Scholarship#College Students#University Education#Mtu#Esea Premier#North American#The Michigan Tech Huskies#Esea Main#The Esl Pro League#League Of Legends#Rocket League#Dot Esports#Cs#Esea Leagues#Esports Organizations#Overwatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Esports
Related
Collegeswvpublic.org

Concord University Esports Scholarships On The Line For Gamers

Concord University has announced two Concord Scholarship Invitational esports events for this fall. Gamers, high school-aged and older, can compete for Concord University scholarships and other prizes, but the winnings are only available as scholarships at Concord University. The events will be held online. A League of Legends competition is...
Collegesnileswestnews.org

Top 5 Scholarship Opportunities For Students

With the school year winding down, many rising juniors and seniors have begun researching the colleges/universities they are interested in attending or other options. To help out these students with the financial aspect of their post-high school plans, Niles West and different organizations have worked to organize lists of scholarships that are available to students. With the many opportunities available, students can find scholarships to apply for that will best fit their needs. Here is a list of scholarship websites you can use to help with the process:
Elon, NCELON University

Elon LEADS virtual updates offer opportunities to stay connected to university priorities

The Elon community is keeping the university close this spring with a series of virtual university updates designed to share progress on the historic Elon LEADS Campaign and other key university priorities. Alumni, parents and friends in Baltimore, Boston, central and south Florida, Charlotte, New York, Raleigh, and Washington, D.C., were invited to participate in the virtual event series earlier this spring.
Marquette, MIWLUC

Michigan Tech’s Hockey Schedule for 2021-2022

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech hockey program announced its 2021-22 schedule on Thursday (May 20) in conjunction with the CCHA unveiling its composite schedule. The Huskies have 34 regular-season games on the schedule that includes eight nonconference and 26 CCHA contests. The season begins with a non-conference road...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan names Christina DeRuyter Director of On-Campus Recruiting

Michigan has made a few changes to its recruiting staff, another of which occurred on Tuesday. The team announced that Christina DeRuyter will be the new Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Operations. DeRuyter Named Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Operations. Welcome @cderute!#GoBlue. MORE » https://t.co/E21Llgu84z pic.twitter.com/ppAURLtyHs— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May...
Shippensburg, PAPosted by
Franklin County Free Press

Shippensburg University sports: Reuther presented with Strous scholarship

The fifth Amanda K. Strous Memorial Field Hockey Scholarship has been presented and the recipient is Shippensburg University senior Maddie Reuther. As the recipient of the scholarship, Reuther will have the privilege of wearing uniform No. 22 in her senior season with the Raiders. She joins Sarah Womer (2020), Mikayla Cheney (2019), Ally Mooney (2018) and Brooke Sheibley (2017) as Strous Scholarship recipients.
Michigan Statemtu.edu

Michigan Tech Hosts Virtual Great Lakes Conference

More than 600 freshwater researchers and others from the Great Lakes region and. beyond will meet virtually May 17–21 for the 64th annual Conference on Great Lakes Research. "Bridging: Knowledges • Seven Generations • Land to Lake" is the theme for the conference, convened by the International Association for Great Lakes Research (IAGLR). Researchers at Michigan Technological University helped to organize the program and will virtually run the event from campus.