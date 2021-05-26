Cancel
Lamborghini Unveils Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 for Lamborghini Racing Series in 2022

By Autoweek Editors
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing series will have a new look with a a new car in 2022, as the company today unveiled the look of its new racing Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. According to Lamborghini, since 2009, 950 drivers have raced in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo, competing in more than 310 hours at the most prestigious tracks in the world. At the forefront of the single-make series is then Huracán, which officials say can contribute to much of its commercial success of the high-performance car. “The Huracán is one of the biggest bestsellers in the history of the brand, and the Super Trofeo has additionally helped to increase its success," said Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Added Maurizio Reggiani, chief technical officer of Automobili Lamborghini, “The Super Trofeo is the best testing ground for technical and aerodynamic solutions for both road cars and GTs, and with the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 we have definitely taken another step forward. In April 2021, we celebrated the milestone of the 400th Huracán racing car, and our goal with the Super Trofeo EVO2 is to reach 500 in just a few years."

www.msn.com
