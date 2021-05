Hong Kong's and Singapore's governments once again have postponed the start of a quarantine-free travel bubble between the regions, following a Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore. The first flights under the bubble were scheduled to begin May 26, but the governments announced that is now postponed, with a new announcement to be made no later than June 13. On Monday, the Singapore Ministry of Health reported 21 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections, 10 of which were linked to previous cases, as well as seven imported cases. The governments had agreed to suspend the bubble should Covid-19 infection rates in either region reach a seven-day moving average of more than five daily unlinked local cases.