BlizzCon 2021 canceled, online event coming in early 2022

When you’re on vacation, you have a license to eat badly, and when you’re at Walt Disney World, you basically have a responsibility to do it. There’s just too much good stuff in the parks that only treating yourself occasionally just isn’t enough. You need to try it all, and some of the stuff you’ll find in the resort just can’t be found anywhere else or is only available for a limited time, so this is your only chance to try it. Although one of the new items on the menu at Disney Springs, while it does look amazing, is not something you probably want to try if you want to look cool.