PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police are investigating the death of a newborn whose body was found in a bag near a Phoenix hotel. Officers were called to the area of 25th and Peoria avenues at about 6:30 Friday morning. According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, officers were directed to a bag behind some bushes that line the roadway. They found the girl's body inside. Fire personnel confirmed that the baby was dead. At this point, it’s not clear how or when she died. That will be up to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine.