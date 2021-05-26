Disney Tried to Buy Warner Bros. in 2016 Before Buying Fox
A bit of alternate Hollywood history has emerged. Disney had always been a powerhouse studio but they reached another level in 2017 when it was revealed that they were looking to buy most of Fox's media assets, including all of the 20th Century Fox movie studio. Yet, as it turns out, then Disney CEO Bob Iger had other plans before setting its sights on Fox. And those plans involved buying Warner Bros. back in 2016. Had this happened, we would be living in a wildly different media landscape right now.movieweb.com