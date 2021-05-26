Disney Tried to Buy Warner Bros. in 2016 Before Buying Fox

Secretlab announced this week they've partnered with Warner Bros. again to release a Game Of Thrones gaming chair for the Iron Throne. The two companies have had a pretty good run together making chairs for DC Comics characters, Mortal Kombat, and previous Game Of Thrones editions. This black and gray version pays homage to the one thing everyone seeks in the kingdom, and that's to sit upon the Iron Throne. Well, now you can sit on a comfy version of it to help mark the 10th Anniversary of the HBO series, which comes in both the Omega and Titan models. You can read more about the design here, but you better be quick if you want to own one as it will be in a limited quantity. Once they're sold out, they're not bringing it back.