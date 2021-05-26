newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Disney Tried to Buy Warner Bros. in 2016 Before Buying Fox

By Ryan Scott
MovieWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bit of alternate Hollywood history has emerged. Disney had always been a powerhouse studio but they reached another level in 2017 when it was revealed that they were looking to buy most of Fox's media assets, including all of the 20th Century Fox movie studio. Yet, as it turns out, then Disney CEO Bob Iger had other plans before setting its sights on Fox. And those plans involved buying Warner Bros. back in 2016. Had this happened, we would be living in a wildly different media landscape right now.

movieweb.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Time Warner Inc#At T#Warnermedia#Looney Tunes#Avengers#Justice League#The New York Times#Disney Plus#Dc Comics#20th Century Fox#Hollywood#Harry Potter Movies#Streaming#Titles#Ceo#Discovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Business
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Economy
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
SONY
News Break
Disney
Related
Shoppingallears.net

HUNDREDS of Disney Items are Buy Two, Get One FREE Today!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney fans have been known to collect things like Disney keys, pins, Loungefly bags. And, if you’re looking to grow your Disney collection BoxLunch can be a great spot...
TV & Videosthesource.com

Black Panther’s Danai Gurira to Star in Marvel Spinoff Series on Disney+

As originally reported by a deep-diving feature in The Hollywood Reporter, revealed Danai Gurira’s involvement in a Black Panther ”origin spinoff series for Disney+” Although there is no official confirmation that this dope series is the same one in development by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, which will focus more on Wakanda and its people, it makes sense to guess that this is the same series.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

HBO Max New Releases: June 2021

TV had the run of the place for awhile there during the pandemic. But now that vaccinations are speeding up and the weather is warming, it’s film’s time to shine. At least that’s the conclusion that can be drawn from HBO Max’s list of new releases for June 2021. There...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reportedly Developing Multiple Superhero Universes

Hollywood may have been operating under an entirely different assumption ever since Kevin Feige changed the game with the release of Iron Man in 2008, but not every major property has to bend over backwards to fit itself into a shared universe. The DCEU is arguably at its best when...
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Watched At Home: Top Streaming Films for the Week of May 22

Welcome back, fellow couch potatoes, to another edition of DEG’s Watched at Home Top 20. This week shook things up in a big way. As all three of my loyal readers will recall, an intense battle for the crown between Wonder Woman 1984, The Little Things and The Marksman has gone on for quite some time. Well, whatever intensity those three served up just got blasted out the window by Warner Bros.’ live-action and animation hybrid Tom and Jerry.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Secretlab & Warner Bros. Present An Iron Throne Gaming Chair

Secretlab announced this week they've partnered with Warner Bros. again to release a Game Of Thrones gaming chair for the Iron Throne. The two companies have had a pretty good run together making chairs for DC Comics characters, Mortal Kombat, and previous Game Of Thrones editions. This black and gray version pays homage to the one thing everyone seeks in the kingdom, and that's to sit upon the Iron Throne. Well, now you can sit on a comfy version of it to help mark the 10th Anniversary of the HBO series, which comes in both the Omega and Titan models. You can read more about the design here, but you better be quick if you want to own one as it will be in a limited quantity. Once they're sold out, they're not bringing it back.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Television

‘Made for Love’ Showrunner Inks Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal (Exclusive) Christina Lee is putting down roots at Warner Bros. Television. The Made for Love showrunner has inked a multiple-year overall deal with the company, for whom she steers the HBO Max…. Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez to Explore Faith vs....
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

You Can Buy Disney’s Most Wicked Doll Online NOW!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Let’s face it — one of the most wicked Disney villains is Cruella De Vil. She’s pretty TERRIFYING. And with her own movie releasing today, we’re about to learn...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cruella on Disney +: price, how to buy the movie, when will it be free

Since we are still going to live under the new reality for a few more months, film production companies are still looking for a way to do business. And in 2020 we saw something as historic as Hollywood blockbusters released at the same time in cinemas as on TV, through streaming platforms.
Stocksfintechzoom.com

Is Disney Stock A Buy Now, After A Huge Upside Incomes Shock?

Is Disney Stock A Buy Now, After A Huge Upside Incomes Shock? After being closed for over a year, Walt Disney (DIS) finally resumed its Disneyland as well as California Journey theme parks on April 30. Disney stock had additionally rebounded to new highs after returning more than 140% from...
MoviesScreendaily

Warner Bros films to play 35 day in cinemas before HBO Max debut in LatAm, Caribbean

Films from the Warner Bros slate will debut on HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean after a 35-day exclusive theatrical run. At time of writing WarnerMedia had not clarified whether the window applies only to the 2021 slate, or beyond. Either way, it marks the latest blow for exhibition, which has seen what was until fairly recently a three-month exclusive runaway slashed by the pandemic and the march of streaming platforms.
Businessepicstream.com

Disney Almost Bought Out Warner Bros. in 2016 in Stunning New Report

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's been a long-running joke that there would come a time that The Walt Disney Company would pretty much own everything in this world and while that claim is obviously far too exaggerated to actually believe, it's undeniable that Disney has been an unstoppable force in the world of entertainment for a number of decades now. Currently, the House of Mouse owns a slew of news and entertainment companies, including Hollywood's hottest properties like Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. Even film outfit 20th Century Fox succumbed to them in the huge 2019 merger and it's safe to assume that Disney isn't done taking over the industry.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Robert Pattinson signs deal with Warner Bros., HBO

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): English actor Robert Pattinson has signed a first-look overall production deal that encompasses the whole spectrum of Warner divisions, including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max. According to Variety, the deal, which represents the 'Twilight' actor's first foray into...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Disney vs. Carnival Cruises

Although Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE:CCL) compete directly in the cruise business, both entertainment companies have seen dramatic revenue drops as COVID-19 restrictions shuttered part or all of their companies. At first glance, Disney's more diverse asset base left it better able to manage such a crisis. However, Carnival could conceivably serve investors better as it makes a comeback from losing nearly all of its revenue. Let's take a closer look to see how the leisure stocks compare.
Businesswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Could End Up Buying DC As A Result Of WarnerMedia Merger

There’s been a line of hopeful, and some would say misplaced, optimism that the upcoming merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery could result in the restoration and resurrection of the SnyderVerse. Of course, we’re talking about a potential $100 billion deal between two massive corporations where most of the major players...
Businessodwyerpr.com

NBCU's Marks Shifts to Warner Bros. TV

Warner Bros. Television Group brings on Rebecca Marks as executive vice president of publicity and communications, effective June 1. Marks was most recently executive VP of publicity at NBCUniversal, leading communications, talent relations and social media operations. At WarnerMedia unit, she will be in charge of WBTV Group’s consumer publicity,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Disney Stock a Buy After Its Fiscal Q2 Earnings?

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings on May 13, and the numbers disappointed investors. The stock price fell about 5% on the day after the results were announced. That sell-off may have been unjustified and that could make this a good buying opportunity for long-term investors who can...