Camping is a popular pastime for Oregonians. Our diverse scenery and abundance of state and national parks make for extraordinary camping. But there’s one campsite along the Oregon Coast that offers perhaps the most unique camping experience in the state. At Fort Stevens State Park in Oregon, adventure-seekers can set up camp near an abandoned ghost ship on the beach. A truly only-in-Oregon experience, take your camping game to the next level at this hauntingly beautiful state park.