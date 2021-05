Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My daughter, Rose, has a rare genetic disorder, Trisomy 18. She also has congenital heart disease. Her diagnosis is considered ‘incompatible with life.’ As a result, finding her the full medical care she needed at birth and after is a challenge. It is considered futile to offer many life-saving interventions to children with this and they are often denied care. This is the story of our journey of Rose’s life-saving medical care. A story told by me, her mother. It’s a story of broken hearts seeking repair.