Kelly Clarkson Will Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Daytime Slot in 2022
Kelly Clarkson is set to succeed Ellen DeGeneres in her coveted television slot by Fall 2022. Just recently, DeGeneres announced that the was putting an end to The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the end of its 19th season. There had been speculation that Clarkson would be replacing Ellen with The Kelly Clarkson Show, which currently airs in 100% of the country across 200 stations. The news has since been made official with NBC confirming the rumors.movieweb.com