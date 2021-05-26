newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Will Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Daytime Slot in 2022

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson is set to succeed Ellen DeGeneres in her coveted television slot by Fall 2022. Just recently, DeGeneres announced that the was putting an end to The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the end of its 19th season. There had been speculation that Clarkson would be replacing Ellen with The Kelly Clarkson Show, which currently airs in 100% of the country across 200 stations. The news has since been made official with NBC confirming the rumors.

movieweb.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytime Television#Ellen Show#Guest Star#American Idol#Celebrity Guests#Thr#Energetic Show#Controversy#Viewership#Humor#First Run Syndication#Executive Vice President#Spontaneous Surprises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Kelly Clarkson’s Latest ‘Kellyoke’ Cover is a Twangy Reba McEntire Hit [WATCH]

Kelly Clarkson treated fans to a twangy Reba McEntire cover during the "Kellyoke" segment of her most recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson delved into McEntire's catalogue from the 1980s, performing "How Blue," which was the first single off of McEntire's 1984 album, My Kind of Country. The song was a hit upon its release, marking McEntire's third career No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and the first chart-topper in a hot streak that lasted well into the '90s.
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Mary McNamara: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you’re tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
TV & Videos1063thegroove.com

NBC Scrambles To Replace Ellen DeGeneres

The race is on! After Ellen DeGeneres announced that she is leaving her show after a series of scandals, NBC execs are scrambling to create a succession plan, TMZ reports. Insiders tell the site that NBC execs were eyeing Kelly Clarkson and her titular show as the heir apparent pre-pandemic, but that her show struggled during COVID. Production quality went down and so did ratings. As the production returns to normalcy, execs will be watching her numbers closely.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Whoopi Goldberg’s Shocked Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show is Ending

Whoopi Goldberg was blindsided when we told her Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show … it was news to her. We got Whoopi at a COVID vaccination site Friday in East Orange, NJ and when our camera guy asked her reaction to Ellen’s announcement, Whoopi literally took a few steps back she was so shocked.
NFL995qyk.com

Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show recently, and she busted The Voice co-star in a lie. Kelly hosted all of the coaches of The Voice, including Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Shelton. Previously, Clarkson gifted Shelton a “Team Kelly” jacket, a generous gift she gave him for appearing four times on her show. However, it appears he left it behind in the green room. Clarkson confronted Shelton about the mishap.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres Following Talk Show Cancellation

Ellen DeGeneres has officially decided to call it quits on her daytime talk show. The last year or so, TheEllen DeGeneres Show has been met with controversy due to the recent exposure on how she treats her staff behind the scenes. Following all the public drama and rumors, Ellen revealed, “Today I am announcing that the last season, season nineteen, will be my last season,” during a recent episode. Now, shade towards DeGeneres’s announcement comes from none other than fellow daytime talk show host Wendy Williams.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Jake Hoot To Join Kelly Clarkson For “I Would’ve Loved You” Performance On NBC’s ‘The Voice’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jake Hoot is set to return to The Voice stage for a performance of his critically acclaimed power ballad, “I Would’ve Loved You,” alongside his duet partner, Kelly Clarkson. In a full-circle moment, Hoot and his former coach Clarkson will reunite for the 2nd live performance of the track released earlier this year. Tune in to NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday, May 18th at 8 p.m. EST to catch their performance.
CelebritiesShowbiz411

Kelly Clarkson Has Basically Given Up Her Recording Career to Be Dinah Shore, Her Last Hit Was in 2012

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show will take over Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot in fall 2022. DeGeneres is ending her show in June 2022 after 19 years. Clarkson, who was a hit pop singer, has basically given up that career to be Dinah Shore. Shore, a singer of hits in the 50s, gravitated toward a popular talk show in the 70s. It ran for years, well beyond her time on the charts.