Garbage Pail Kids Animated Series Coming to HBO Max from David Gordon Green, Danny McBride

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garbage Pail Kids will return via HBO Max. Per a new report from THR, the WarnerMedia streaming service has partnered up with Topps, Torante, and Danny McBride's Rough House Pictures to develop a new animated series based on the gross characters from the 1980s trading cards. While some of the original trading cards are a little risque, the idea is for the new cartoon show to be family-friendly and appeal to audiences of all ages.

