James Bond Movies Will Still Debut in Theaters Despite Amazon / MGM Deal

By Ryan Scott
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon may be shelling out more than $8 billion to purchase MGM, but James Bond is going to stay on the big screen. This, according to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who have been the longtime shepherds of the iconic franchise. While Amazon may well have access to the library of Bond movies once the deal closes, the producers have assured that future installments will still be released theatrically worldwide.

movieweb.com
