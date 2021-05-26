Cancel
Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Steelbook Arrives This Summer

By Ryan Scott
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Transformers: The Movie is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and Shout Factory is finally bringing the animated flick home in 4K Ultra HD. The company is set to release a new steelbook edition of the 1986 classic in time for summer. And pre-orders of the brand new, limited edition release are available now.

movieweb.com
