Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary 4K Steelbook Arrives This Summer

Super 8, a visual spectacle from both J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg, belongs in the same category as Spielberg’s sci-fi classics. Now on 4K Ultra HD for the tenth anniversary, the film has never looked better. I still remember the first time that I saw the film on the big screen in 2011. Lo and behold, ten years later, it is just as thrilling. There are certainly a few things here and there that didn’t age well but other than that, it’s so beautiful. After all, J.J. Abrams is directing what is basically a 1980s movie. And he’s doing so with none other than the legendary Steven Spielberg on board as a producer. With these two behind the camera, you know that the film can do no wrong. But beyond that, you can’t help but think about films like E.T. the Extraterrestrial, The Goonies, and Stand by Me. Well, if those films were darker in content, of course.