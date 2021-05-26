newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Four The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Clips Tease The Horrific Exorcism to Come

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour new clips tease the horrors to come in director Michael Chaves' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The first footage gives off some of the strong Exorcist vibes previously seen in other marketing material, while also being reminiscent of the more recent The Exorcism of Emily Rose, combining all the religiously fueled yelling and back-breaking contortionism you would expect.

movieweb.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruairi O'connor
Person
Lorraine Warren
Person
James Wan
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Vera Farmiga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ed And Lorraine Warren#Exorcism#Teases#The Conjuring#American Horror#Clips#Hbo#La Llorona#Darkest Movie#Horror Sequels#Claim Demonic Possession#Paranormal Investigators#Real Victims#American History#Real Consequence#Director Michael Chaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosVice

Fear Street is the Netflix horror trilogy about to ruin your summer

Prepare to feel sp00py in July – Netflix has just dropped the teaser for its new horror movie trilogy, Fear Street, set to be released over three consecutive weeks. The trio of movies could be one of Netflix’s biggest drops this year, and promises as much nostalgia as Stranger Things, with each part set in a different era. Fear Street begins in 1994, with a group of teenagers who discover that the series of terrifying events (think: murders by possessed townsfolk) happening in their extremely creepy hometown, Shadyside, Ohio, may all be connected by a 300-year-old witch’s curse. I told you it would be sp00py.
TV & Videostheubj.com

Conjuring 3 New Video shows by a demon Lorraine Warren is being pulled off a cliff

Lorraine Warren character is assaulted by an evil presence in another clip from the third Conjuring film, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. It’s been a long time since audiences were last terrified by the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The genuine couple has been played on screen by Patrick Wilson and Farmiga. Since the time filmmaker, James Wan, dispatched the series back in 2013.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Just One Big Zippo Lighter: Stephen King's Firestarter Remake Begins Filming, Stunt Video Released

After a delay, the upcoming remake of Stephen King's Firestarter has finally begun filming. Based on the horror novel of the same name, the movie will once again follow a young girl who has the pyrokinetic power to start fires. The original movie is an '80s gem starring Drew Barrymore but will see a modern remake starring Zac Efron as Andy McGee, previously played by David Keith in the 1984 version. This new film is being produced by Blumhouse, who obviously has a long history of horror hits under its belt including the latest iteration of Halloween. It's said that Stephen King is fully onboard this remake and likes the new direction it will take.
MoviesMovieWeb

Faces of Death Reboot Is Happening at Legendary with a 21st Century Twist

As predicted long ago, Faces of Death is getting rebooted for the 21st century at Legendary Entertainment. The studio has reportedly just picked up the rights to the faux documentary that was originally released in 1978 and became a cult hit at the time, spawning multiple sequels in the following years. Because many video rental stores refused to carry the movie, it was frequently passed around on bootleg VHS throughout the 1980s and 90s.
Movies/Film

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Featurette Focuses On the True Story That Inspired the Movie

Like the previous two main Conjuring movies (remember: there’s a big Conjuring universe full of spin-offs, and then there are the main films that focus on the Warrens), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on a true story. But unlike those previous entries, where the true story involved allegedly haunted houses, The Devil Made Me Do It is dealing with a real-life murder case. In the early 1980s, Arne Cheyenne Johnson stabbed his landlord to death and then claimed at trial that he was possessed by demonic forces at the time of the murder.
MoviesRefinery29

The 17 Sharpest, Most Terrifying Horror Movies By Women On Shudder

With the world as scary as it is, it's not surprising that many of us have been turning to the cathartic world of horror movies to soothe our anxious minds. While Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and all our other streaming favorites have some good horror movies, Shudder is a streaming service dedicated solely to the best and most eclectic genre fare. They currently they have an impressive selection of scary, thought-provoking, and groundbreaking movies made by women.
MoviesComicBook

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Featurette Explores the Real-Life Case Behind the Film

There are a number of beloved horror franchises that appeal to audiences for a variety of reasons, but part of what makes The Conjuring franchise so compelling is that each unsettling endeavor is inspired by the real-life case files of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, with the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It being no exception. The new sequel is inspired by an incident in which a man claimed he was possessed by an otherworldly spirit, which resulted in him murdering his own landlord. Check out the above featurette that dives into the creepy encounter and see The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4th.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Star Says It’s More About Love Than Horror

We don’t have too long to wait for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, with the sequel set to arrive on HBO Max and in limited theaters on June 4th. Director Michael Chaves has previously spoken about the film, which explores an actual legal case alleging demonic culpability, as the darkest that The Conjuring franchise has tackled. However, star Vera Farmiga has said that it’s more of a love story than a horror tale.
TV ShowsComicBook

How The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Handles Moving Into the 1980s

Unlike almost every other horror franchise that has come out over the past decade, The Conjuring films are strictly speaking, period films. Not as far back as the 1770s mind you, but all of the films up until this point have taken place in the 1970s or even earlier, 2018's spin-off The Nun is the earliest in the timeline, set in 1952. For The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It however, the third mainline film in the series and the latest entry, things jump up to the 1980s. Unlike other films and TV shows set in that decade though, The Conjuring 3 isn't concerned with frolicking in the nostalgia of what movies were playing and what stores could be found at the mall, it's simply the next stop on the journey.
MoviesCollider

'The Conjuring 3' Director Explains How the Film Is Different From the Other 'Conjuring' Movies

From director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), the latest installment in the largest horror franchise in history, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has all of the terrifying scares and nail-biting thrills that fans have become accustomed to, while also including the extra added layer of one of the most sensational cases from the files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). When the exorcism of a young boy named David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard) doesn’t quite go as expected, it leads to a murder where the suspect is claiming demonic possession as a defense and things quickly spiral for all involved.
MoviesPosted by
Q106.5

You Can Watch The New ‘Conjuring’ Movie At The Actual Conjuring House

Here's a hell of a movie night. The brave can watch the new Conjuring movie at the house that inspired the horror franchise. The new horror movie The Conjuring 3 – The Devil Made Me Do It will be released next month. The film is based on another legendary case investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren. A unique way to catch the film -- watch it at the house that started it all. The actual Conjuring House is located in Harrisville, Rhode Island. It was purchased by Mainers Cory and Jennifer Heinzen in 2019.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

First The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Reactions Promise A Scary Sequel

Horror sequels are notorious for failing to maintain any sort of consistency, with virtually every big name property under the sun succumbing to the law of diminishing returns at one stage or another, before the inevitable reboot or remake comes along and the cycle begins anew. While the shared universe...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Stephen King Series “Chapelwaite” Gets Its First Trailer

The first impression of the Chapelwaite series is that it feels like it’s been a while since we’ve seen Adrien Brody in anything that’s really worth watching, but of course, that’s a matter of opinion. The second impression is that it looks and sounds absolutely creepy, which is what a lot of people expect from Stephen King, since his stories are the stuff of nightmares according to a lot of people, while some can’t help but feel that King might have access to a level of existence where these demented and wonderfully dark ideas tend to come from. Some authors might be on the same wavelength and find themselves dipping into the same idea pool from time to time, but it’s fair to say that others are a little too intimidated by the idea of not knowing what’s within the depths to partake of the same experience. In looking at the teaser trailer of Chapelwaite it’s easy to get lost in the shadows that are to be found throughout the trailer, and the utter darkness that refuses to yield at first appears to be a welcoming of sorts to the family as they seek to make the imposing structure seen in the trailer their home. There is a story that has been fashioned to explain Chapelwaite, but allowing people to figure this out on their own sounds like more fun than trying to theorize, analyze, and spoil the eventual fun that’s to be had. In essence, especially with a Stephen King story, this is like inviting a person to walk through a supposedly haunted house without any prep or idea of the layout, while telling them that you’re ‘right behind them’. Yes, it’s that kind of creepy, uncertain fun.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Clips: Luca, Cruella, Loki, Conjuring

Disney and Pixar have released a new featurette for their Italy-set coming-of-age feature “Luca” which follows a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides with his newfound best friend. All the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from...
MoviesComicBook

The Conjuring: Director Michael Chaves Teases Exorcist, Psycho Easter Eggs in Third Film

Horror fans quickly spotted the visual homage to The Exorcist in the trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It but when the film arrives this summer that won't be the only instance in the sequel. Speaking in a press conference to promote the upcoming movie, director Michael Chaves, fresh off The Curse of la Llorona, opened up about including these visual winks and nods to the horror films that came before him, noting that "I think that The Conjuring movies are from the very beginning, they are love letters to the genre, and I see so much."
MoviesCollider

New Clip for ‘The Conjuring 3’ Prepares Us for Some Summertime Scares

Warner Bros. has just dropped a new clip for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which seems to ask: why wait until October to get scared out of your mind when you can do so in the middle of summer? Rather than go to the beach or the mall, why not spend a couple of hours with Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) fighting their old nemesis Satan, once again — but this time in a courthouse? No objections, case closed.
MoviesCollider

'The Conjuring 3' Cast and Filmmakers on Making the Darkest Film in The Franchise

From director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the latest installment of the largest horror franchise in history, is based on one of the most chilling and sensational cases from the files of real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). Involving a real murder and a real victim, the crime committed by Arne Johnson (Ruairi O'Connor) was the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense, forcing everyone to look at whether they would even consider such a thing possible.