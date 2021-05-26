Colts' Kemoko Turay: Expects to be ready for camp
Turay (ankle) said Wednesday that he expects to gain medical clearance before training camp, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Turay is recovering from February ankle surgery, which followed up on an initial procedure he underwent back in 2019. The 2018 second-round pick flashed some upside during his rookie year, with 15 tackles and four sacks across 14 contests. Since then, he's only managed to suit up for a combined 14 games over the last two seasons.www.cbssports.com