Colts' Kemoko Turay: Expects to be ready for camp

Sutton (knee) said Monday that "the game plan" is to be ready for training camp, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Sutton, who missed all but one contest last season after tearing his left ACL and MCL, said he feels "really good" at this stage of his recovery, per Stevens. Entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, Sutton appears set to serve as one of Denver's clear top targets alongside 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. The likes of Noah Fant, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick and Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) also will demand targets, as will running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, but Sutton is talented enough that his position atop the pecking order won't be challenged, as long as he's healthy. It may be fair to question whether Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater are capable of providing enough volume to feed such a crowded receiving corps, however.