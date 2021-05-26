WWE SmackDown coming to Cleveland on July 23

Wrestling returns to Cleveland with a SmackDown in Downtown at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, July 23.

The WWE is bringing a cast of Superstars with its flagship Friday night show to Cleveland as part of its 25-city touring schedule this summer, the company announced Wednesday. Also announced was Monday Night Raw in Kansas City on July 26 and a SmackDown in Minneapolis on July 30.

Tickets for the live event in Cleveland will go on sale on Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website. Ticket prices start at $20, with a $3 fee per ticket, according to the venue’s website.

The SmackDown begins at 7:45 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.