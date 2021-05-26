newsbreak-logo
WWE SmackDown coming to Cleveland on July 23

By Ian Cross
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07K5ZY_0aCJqktY00

Wrestling returns to Cleveland with a SmackDown in Downtown at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, July 23.

The WWE is bringing a cast of Superstars with its flagship Friday night show to Cleveland as part of its 25-city touring schedule this summer, the company announced Wednesday. Also announced was Monday Night Raw in Kansas City on July 26 and a SmackDown in Minneapolis on July 30.

Tickets for the live event in Cleveland will go on sale on Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. on the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website. Ticket prices start at $20, with a $3 fee per ticket, according to the venue’s website.

The SmackDown begins at 7:45 p.m.

