newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

Businesses frustrated over unemployment fraud

By Kristen Edwards
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwONA_0aCJqi8600

"Rebecca Flood" applied for unemployment insurance with the Kentucky Retail Federation. The Kentucky Retail Federation says they've never heard of her.

Provided to LEX 18

It's just one of many examples of unemployment fraud that businesses are facing.

At the KRF, six fraudulent claims have been filed. Five of them had names the staff didn't recognize. One was filed in the name of a current employee, who hadn't filed a claim.

"It's definitely been a headache for them and we've actually had small businesses that get 20 or 30 claims a week for people who've never worked there," State Attorney General spokeswoman, Lindsey Hix, said.

Steve McClain, spokesman for KRF, would have to agree. And he said it's been a headache for more businesses than theirs.

"It's frustration here and among our members, as we've gotten calls from several of our members," McClain said.

He added that it can be especially frustrating for smaller businesses that are short-staffed and trying to hire employees. Instead of focusing on that, they have to deal with these claims.

Ignoring them isn't an option, according to Hix. She said if a business does not deny a fraudulent claim, the business could be liable for paying the fraudster.

In addition to denying the claim, she suggested reporting the fraud to the Attorney General's Office as well.

"We're going to turn around as well and report it to UI. So, it's duplication but a lot of times that's a good thing to do," Hix said.

To report a claim to the AG's Office, go to ag.ky.gov/scams . You can also call 800-804-7556.

"How they're getting targeted, I'm not sure, but it's definitely a frustration and something they're definitely ready to move on and not have to deal with anymore," Hix said.

However, moving on can be tough, especially since McClain said the U.I. Office has not confirmed whether the fraud has been taken care of. KRF members also wonder if it will affect their UI rates.

"They're wanting to keep an eye on that to make sure they're not getting dinged for what they pay into the system because of a fraudulent claim," McClain said.

LEX 18 reached out to the UI Office to ask whether this is a valid concern, and we are still waiting to hear back. We will update this story when we get a response.

McClain said there is good news, though. The fraud amongst the KRF's members has seemed to slow since the State briefly shut down the system back in April to stop fraud. For KRF, they haven't seen a fraud case since February.

Even so, it's still happening amongst members and McClain said he hopes it gets fixed soon.

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

1K+
Followers
697
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcclain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Insurance Fraud#Business People#State Attorney General#Flood Insurance#Ag Ky Gov#The U I Office#The Ui Office#Ag S Office#Unemployment Fraud#Businesses#Employees#Frustration#Calls#Krf Members#Duplication#Spokesman#Care#Rebecca Flood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Fraud Crimeskxlo-klcm.com

Beware of fraud calls posing as local businesses

Despite continued investment and efforts to fight illegal robocalls plaguing telephone customers, Mid-Rivers has recently noticed an increase in scam calls in the area that show up on caller ID as reputable local business names. Scammers are “spoofing” the caller ID (sending through fake caller ID names and/or numbers) to...
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Unemployment fraud claims continue to put RIers’ identities at risk

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic restrictions may be ending, but fraudsters masquerading as unemployed Rhode Islanders seeking government benefits are alive and well. The R.I. Department of Labor and Training continues to see a steady wave of fraudulent unemployment claims – about 6,200 confirmed fake claims were found this month alone, out of more than 75,000 identified since March 2020, according to data provided to Providence Business News. Not only does that mean the state is still paying for fake claims, but Rhode Island residents are still having their identities and personal information put at risk through these schemes.
Fraud CrimesQuad-Cities Times

Social Security: Unemployment insurance fraud and Social Security

Scammers are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to file fraudulent unemployment claims, often using someone else’s identity. Scammers may even use the identity of someone who is receiving or applying for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. SSI applicants and recipients who begin receiving — or appear to begin...
Fraud Crimesoc-breeze.com

BBB Scam Alert: Avoid moving scams this National Moving Month

For countless Americans, the month of May signifies a major transition in their lives. Whether it is gearing up for warmer weather, graduating from high school or college, starting a new job or receiving that highly anticipated acceptance letter, May marks the beginning of the busiest time in the nation for moving. So much so, that the month was designated National Moving Month in 1997.
Fraud Crimesedglentoday.com

Level of Unemployment Fraud Still Unknown

How much taxpayers have paid out in fraudulent unemployment claims during the pandemic still isn’t known as Gov. J.B. Pritkzer says the state is working to find that out. Republicans are demanding answers. They also worry if enhanced unemployment benefits don’t end soon as other states have planned, that could lead businesses to go to other states to find workers.
Fraud CrimesKENS 5

Most unemployment fraud is related to identity theft

It's good news for those out of work that it's easy to apply for unemployment benefits. “All they need really is two pieces of information: Your name and date of birth, or your name and Social Security number,” said Michael Skiba, known as Dr. Fraud. The bad news is that...
Income TaxFast Company

IRS unemployment tax refund: Taxpayers frustrated by tracking issues, slow pace of payments

Leave it to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to disappoint people twice in the same tax season. After waiting longer than usual to receive their refunds this year, many Americans who overpaid taxes on unemployment compensation in 2020 are now eagerly waiting for a second refund that the IRS said would begin to go out this month. With the month more than half over, the IRS is providing few updates.
Fraud Crimesinforisktoday.com

Unemployment Fraud Targets Executive Suite

Unemployment fraud incidents have spiked in the past year, and high-salaried senior executives are often the fraudsters’ victims. Dr. Christopher Pierson of BlackCloak describes how these scams are pulled off, what impact they have and how the CISO can bolster defenses. "When a 20- or 30-person executive team is affected...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Bogus Benefits: Surge in Unemployment Fraud, ID Theft

While the government has been doling out billions in extra benefits during the COVID pandemic, it has also been losing billions in fraud. The Labor Department estimates the federal government lost some $60 billion on fraudulent unemployment claims just in the past year, with other estimates putting the total at or above $200 billion.
Fraud Crimeskfdi.com

Evergy Warns Kansans of Scammers Posing as Employees Demanding Money

Evergy issued a warning to customers about scammers who are pretending to be with the company have been calling people to steal personal information and money. The company said that individuals are demanding immediate payment in order to avoid service disconnection. Evergy added that calls of this nature are never...
Fraud Crimestexasborderbusiness.com

STOP Home SCAMS

A growing wave of scam activity is targeting homeowners and renters alike. Facing the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners and renters are navigating financial and legal stressors regarding their housing. Scam artists are openly taking advantage of people in difficult circumstances – online, on the phone and even in person at their front doors.
Public HealthPosted by
Audacy

GOP calls for Walz to end COVID unemployment check program

State Republicans want Governor Walz to end the weekly $300 supplemental unemployment insurance check related to COVID relief. The state GOP says employers are struggling to find employees, arguing the people getting the check are choosing to not search for work. Walz says it’s an example of the invisible hand...
Healthmarketplace.org

A woman’s struggle to overcome long-term unemployment

The Labor Department’s jobs report for April found that more than 4 of every 10 (43%) unemployed Americans were “long-term unemployed,” meaning they had been out of work and actively looking for 27 weeks or longer. That rate is comparable to the high levels seen in the years after the Great Recession.
Glens Falls, NYWRGB

Unemployment fraud victim says $20k in benefits stolen in his name

GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Glens Falls man says someone fraudulently claimed more than $20,000 in benefits that were meant for him. Phillip Kaetzle says he applied for unemployment benefits way back in March of 2020. To this day he says he hasn't seen a dime, because he hasn't been able to get through to a representative from the NYS Department of Labor to correct his account and collect his back pay. He says he's frustrated that a year and a half into the pandemic, the NYS Dept. of Labor still isn't answering the phone!
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Postal workers plead guilty to California unemployment fraud

Two U.S. Postal Service employees pleaded guilty Monday to charges they purchased postal money orders with thousands of dollars in California unemployment benefits obtained through false claims of pandemic-related job losses, prosecutors said. Christian Jeremyah James, 31, and Armand Caleb Legardy, 32, each pleaded guilty in separate hearings to one...
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

Washington sees spike in unemployment fraud in May

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Washington unemployment fraud arrest originally aired on May 17. The Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) reported a spike in fraudulent unemployment applications for the second week of May. Unemployment claims were up by 18% over the previous week with 19,619...