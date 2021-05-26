Brown County man James Prokopovitz sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife in 2013

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Nearly three months after a jury found James Prokopovitz guilty of killing his wife, the 75-year old man from Pittsfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

"It's been a very long eight years," Stacy Deer, a daughter of the victim, said during the hearing.

It's been eight years filled with questions. Now, the victim's family finally has some answers.

"The court will impose a sentence of life in the state prison system," Judge William Atkinson said.

Prosecutors alleged James committed the act against Victoria Prokopovitz to have an affair with his old girlfriend, who he started seeing just months after his wife's disappearance.

"This was something that the family never gave up, trying to find some kind of justice for their mom," Assistant District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil said. "[The family tried] to seek some kind of answers."

The body of Victoria was never found. At Wednesday's sentencing, her daughters begged their stepfather for more answers.

"I'm asking for the truth," Deer said on the stand. "I'm asking for justice for my mom Vicki. She didn't deserve to have this kind of ending. I want to give her peace."

"Jim's our stepdad," Marsha Loritz said to her Prokopovitz in the courtroom. "He raised me since I was 12. I called him dad. He walked me down the aisle at my wedding."

Prokopovitz declined to speak.

"When somebody has been lying for so long about the facts and circumstances of their conduct, it wasn't a big revelation that we actually expected to hear today," Lemkuil said.

"Maybe it'll be a couple years," Atkinson said to James. "Maybe someday, you'll decide to give the answers to the children."

And still, it's unknown what happened to Victoria Prokopovitz.

"She had the ability to experience joy and she had the ability to give joy," Atkinson said. "And that, you took away from her."

In February, Prokopovitz was found guilty of four counts including first-degree intentional homicide. Authorities believe the man murdered his wife, Victoria Prokopovitz, around April 25, 2013.

Prokopovitz was also sentenced for resisting or obstructing an officer, perjury before court, and conspiracy to commit perjury.

Learn more about the trial here .