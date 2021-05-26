newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, WI

Brown County man James Prokopovitz sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife in 2013

By Ben Bokun
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSaUK_0aCJqbx100

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Nearly three months after a jury found James Prokopovitz guilty of killing his wife, the 75-year old man from Pittsfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

BACKGROUND

"It's been a very long eight years," Stacy Deer, a daughter of the victim, said during the hearing.

It's been eight years filled with questions. Now, the victim's family finally has some answers.

"The court will impose a sentence of life in the state prison system," Judge William Atkinson said.

Brown County man James Prokopovitz sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife in 2013

Prosecutors alleged James committed the act against Victoria Prokopovitz to have an affair with his old girlfriend, who he started seeing just months after his wife's disappearance.

"This was something that the family never gave up, trying to find some kind of justice for their mom," Assistant District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil said. "[The family tried] to seek some kind of answers."

The body of Victoria was never found. At Wednesday's sentencing, her daughters begged their stepfather for more answers.

"I'm asking for the truth," Deer said on the stand. "I'm asking for justice for my mom Vicki. She didn't deserve to have this kind of ending. I want to give her peace."

NBC 26
At Wednesday's sentencing, her daughters begged their stepfather for more answers.

"Jim's our stepdad," Marsha Loritz said to her Prokopovitz in the courtroom. "He raised me since I was 12. I called him dad. He walked me down the aisle at my wedding."

Prokopovitz declined to speak.

"When somebody has been lying for so long about the facts and circumstances of their conduct, it wasn't a big revelation that we actually expected to hear today," Lemkuil said.

"Maybe it'll be a couple years," Atkinson said to James. "Maybe someday, you'll decide to give the answers to the children."

NBC 26
Victoria Prokopovitz has been missing since 2013.

And still, it's unknown what happened to Victoria Prokopovitz.

"She had the ability to experience joy and she had the ability to give joy," Atkinson said. "And that, you took away from her."

In February, Prokopovitz was found guilty of four counts including first-degree intentional homicide. Authorities believe the man murdered his wife, Victoria Prokopovitz, around April 25, 2013.

Prokopovitz was also sentenced for resisting or obstructing an officer, perjury before court, and conspiracy to commit perjury.

Learn more about the trial here . This story will be updated with further details.

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

725
Followers
729
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, WI
Brown County, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Brown County, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Perjury#Stepdad#State Prison#Trial Court#County Court#District Court#Court Hearing#Nbc 26#Guilty Man Accused#Man#Daughter#Judge William Atkinson#Parole#Conspiracy#Justice#Wis#February#Authorities#Pittsfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Green Bay, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

$50k cash bond set for Green Bay shooting suspect

The man accused of shooting and severely wounding a 16-year-old at a gas station in Green Bay earlier this month made his initial court appearance today. Stephon Young, 25, is charged with first degree reckless injury for firing a handgun at about 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the BP gas station, 612 S. Military Ave., Green Bay. Young was taken into custody in Chicago three days after the shooting.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Two charged in connection with 2019 murder over vape cartridges have pleas moved to summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two young men charged in connection with a Green Bay teenager’s death over THC vape cartridges in 2019 had plea hearings pushed back to summer. Gavin Rock, 20, of De Pere, and Jarid Stevens, 22, of Oconto, are both charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, party to the crime of 1st degree reckless homicide, and conspiracy to resist or obstruct an officer. Rock is also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brown County, WIFox11online.com

Suspects identified in Brown County stolen checks investigation

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Investigators say they have identified the suspects believed to have cashed checks from stolen checkbooks. Brown County sheriff's officials say the checkbooks were stolen from the mail before reaching their owner. They have been cashed at various bank branches in Northeast Wisconsin. On April 28, sheriff's...
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Arson suspect has $50,000 added to bond, banned from possessing pocket lighters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay man charged with the destructive arson to storage units in March was back in court Friday to face additional charges. As we reported on WBAY.com Thursday, additional charges were filed against Thomas Smith, 58. He is now charged with arson to a property other than a building, arson of a building without the owner’s consent, burglary charges, theft of movable property, possession of burglary tools and obstructing police.
Green Bay, WI94.3 Jack FM

Brown County Arson Suspect Facing Numerous Charges

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Charges were filed against the suspect in a fire at a storage unit which prosecutors said caused about $400,000 damage to the facility and contents — and more charges are forthcoming. Thomas Smith II, 58, made an initial appearance Wednesday on charges of arson, burglary,...
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Checks from stolen checkbooks cashed at Northeast Wisconsin banks

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Investigators are looking for a group of people who have been cashing checks from stolen checkbooks. Brown County sheriff's officials say the checkbooks were stolen from the mail before reaching their owner. They have been cashed at various bank branches in Northeast Wisconsin. On April 28,...
Green Bay, WIwhby.com

Jury finds man guilty in murder of a Preble HS student

A Pound man is found guilty of killing a Green Bay Preble High School student. A Brown County jury returns the verdict against Jared Williquette on charges of Second Degree Reckless Homicide and Being Party to Armed Robbery. Williquette is one of three men accused of killing Frederico Abarca during a drug deal gone bad in February of 2019. He faces up to 65-years in prison when sentenced on July 12th. The other two suspects–Jarid Stevens and Gavin Rock–have plea hearings scheduled for next week.
Brown County, WIFox11online.com

Credit cards from stolen purse used at Brown Co. businesses

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Authorities are asking for help as they investigate the theft of credit cards that were used at businesses in Brown County. Brown County sheriff's officials say a purse was stolen from a vehicle during the overnight hours of Sunday and Monday. Investigators are gathering surveillance video...
Brown County, WI101 WIXX

Serial Thief Sought By Brown County Law Enforcement

BROWN CO, WI (WTAQ) – Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly has been involved in at least 18 retail thefts in Brown County. Deputies say Enrique Soto, 40, targets power tools from area Menards, Home Depot and Fleet Farm stores. On Tuesday, officers tried to stop Soto at...
Green Bay, WIwhby.com

Man charged with setting fire to Green Bay storage units, bond set at $50k

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Green Bay man with a history of being near fires has been charged with arson in the destructive fire at storage units in Green Bay. Thomas Smith, 58, was formally charged Wednesday with arson of a building, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglary tools, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Combined, the charges carry up to 55 years in prison.
Brown County, WIWBAY Green Bay

Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for serial shoplifter

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a suspected serial shoplifter, Enrique Soto. Deputies say Soto is suspected in at least 18 thefts from Fleet Farm, Home Depot and Menards since January. He goes for power tools and gets in and out of the stores quickly.