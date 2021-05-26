J.J. Abrams Admits the Obvious: Disney Didn't Have a Real Plan When They Made the New Star Wars Trilogy
I want to be honest with you: I feel for J.J. Abrams. The guy's been through a lot since he signed on to direct 2015's The Force Awakens. Like, I don't know: the wrath of Star Wars fans. Remember when Abrams subtly dissed Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi and faced a week of Internet shame for it? Then, of course—the man had to swoop in to direct the Skywalker Saga's final film, The Rise of Skywalker, when Lucasfilm booted Colin Trevorrow to the curb. That movie? Met with a big meh! At best.www.esquire.com