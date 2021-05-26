Federal judge rejects Bayer's proposed $2 billion settlement for future Roundup legal claims
A federal judge in San Franciscos has rejected Bayer's proposed $2 billion settlement for future Roundup lawsuits. Calling parts of the proposal "clearly unreasonable," U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria said Bayer's plan "would accomplish a lot for Monsanto" but "would accomplish far less for the Roundup users" who are currently healthy, Reuters reported. Bayer acquired St. Louis-based Monsanto Co. and its Roundup weedkiller in a $63 billion deal in 2018.www.bizjournals.com