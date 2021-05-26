newsbreak-logo
Milwaukee professional women's organization seats new board chair

By Sari Lesk
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTempo Milwaukee's board is now led by chair DeVona Wright Cottrell, the chief legal officer and general counsel at GMR Marketing in New Berlin. Wright Cottrell succeeds Mueller Communications LLC co-chief executive officer Lori Richards as chair of the professional women’s organization, which has more than 450 members. She has been a member of the organization since 2016, according to a news release.

