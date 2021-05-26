Logistics firm opens site, may add 70 workers as DFW one of the ‘busiest freight markets in the country’

For decades, the logistics industry has relied on a core, largely consistent set of methodologies and tools to manage supply chains, people and communications. From phone calls and emails to good old pen and paper, as much as freight has changed over the past decade, many of its processes still rely on analog solutions. The idea that a multi-trillion-dollar industry rests on the shoulders of largely outdated processes is concerning. The truth is, there are a lot of moving parts (no pun intended) in logistics, and while these processes are tried-and-true, they are quickly losing their place in an industry that demands efficiency.