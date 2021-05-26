Logistics firm opens site, may add 70 workers as DFW one of the ‘busiest freight markets in the country’
A provider of freight transportation and supply chain management has added a new facility and is looking to bolster its employees in the Dallas area. Tennessee's Averitt Express, which also provides technology options, has opened a new distribution and fulfillment center in Grand Prairie. The facility features 400,000 square feet to handle domestic and international freight and cargo, the company said in a statement.www.bizjournals.com