White Limozeen named among the best bars in America by Esquire Magazine

Many drinking and dining establishments promise to take you away to another place, one loftier and more fabulous than your current status. Few deliver like Peregrin, the popular bar that sits atop the Perry Lane Hotel and Connect Savannah’s dual for Best Hotel Bar and Best Rooftop Bar. “It is such a pleasure to be given such an accolade, and very telling of the heart and soul we pour into our work,” said Perry Lane Marketing Manager Andrea Locorini. The aesthetic of Perry Lane and Peregrin is inspired by Adelaide Harcourt, a grand dame of old Savannah who happens to be entirely fictional. The invented muse, a product of Denver’s art curating and consulting outfit NINE dot ARTS, is a world traveler who returned to Savannah from faraway adventures to infuse her global experiences with the essence of the Hostess City. Her story is manifested in Peregrin. Rooted in the Latin word peregrinus, meaning traveler, the open-air space does take you to a place unique in the city. The rooftop bars on River and Bay streets have similar river views, but none are quite like the sights from high up in middle of the Savannah historic district. Church steeples, roof spires, and treetops compete for attention and views in every direction are fantastic. “We have a front row seat to the most incredible sunsets, we get to feel close to the rainbows after the rain, and we are able to feel the Savannah sun touch our skin while sipping tasty cocktails, enjoying delicious food, and taking in the gorgeous city skyline,” Locorini explained. “It is an experience that you can only get at Peregrin.” That also applies to the cocktail menu, currently matching spring with several interesting combinations of fruit, spice, honey and spirits. An intriguing take on a classic, The Gold-Fashioned introduces apricot and Earl Grey bitters to the party with satisfying results. Peregrin was ahead of the Frozé craze curve, and still offers a seasonal selection of frozen cocktails. The wine list typically features a sparkling option rarely seen by the glass. Pair what you’re drinking with a selection from the food menu, an eclectic list of hand-held pickings, barbecue ribs and a substantial burger highlighted by a house-made tomato-chili jam, and you can be anywhere you want, which is what Peregrin aims for. “The atmosphere will whisk you away, allowing you to see things from a new perspective and taste food and drink that embraces worldliness with bright and bold flavors,” Locorini added.