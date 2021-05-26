newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

White Limozeen named among the best bars in America by Esquire Magazine

By Meg Wrather
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nashville bar is garnering national acclaim. White Limozeen is one of 27 U.S. bars recognized by Esquire Magazine in its annual “Best Bars in America.”. White Limozeen, located at 101 20th Ave. N., is named in honor of country music icon Dolly Parton. Graduate Hotels, alongside hospitality duo Marc...

Dolly Parton
