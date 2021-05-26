With federal food program ending, Philly-area group finds new way to help

LA GRANDE – The La Grande School District is offering a program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program, will help benefit and provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Also, eligible households can receive a one-time device discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers. Households must first contribute at least $10 (but not more than $50) toward the purchase price.