If we were to rank all of the different hair removal methods (and believe us, there are many) by each one's level of difficulty, shaving would top the list as one of the easiest. It's often looked at as a tedious extra step you might add at the end of your shower routine a few times a week, and therefore, you probably don't put as much thought into the products you're using to shave as you would, say, a sunscreen or moisturizer. Still, given how irritating razors can be for the skin, it's important to invest in a high-quality shaving cream to keep things smooth and bump free.