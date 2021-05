BERRIEN COUNTY, MI - An Indiana woman is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Bertrand Township, according to a release from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office responded at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Bakertown Road near Chamberlain Road. There, they found the car crashed into nearby trees and a 48-year-old woman ejected and unresponsive. Responders performed first aid until she could be taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital, but she died of her injuries there, according to the release.