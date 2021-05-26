newsbreak-logo
Deland, FL

Marketplace at Rivertown

The DeLand-Deltona Beacon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for a unique and vintage piece of furniture, artwork, clothing, or decor item, Marketplace at Rivertown is the place for you! Featuring around 40 dealers spread out in booths over three floors, Marketplace at Rivertown has just what you’ve been looking for and so much more.

Florida Statetheoldhouselife.com

Cute interior! 1920’s Florida bungalow. $149,900

Southern Living called this town one of America’s “Best Small Towns”. Pretty floors in this bungalow! This home was built in 1910. It is located in Deland, Florida. The home features a covered front porch, original hardwood floors, built-ins and bead board walls in the dining room. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and picture rails. The home has new AC and new plumbing. The home is situated just blocks from Stetson University and downtown Deland. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 858 square feet. $149,900.
Florida StateThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Monarch butterflies added to DeLand Sculpture Walk

In celebration of DeLand being designated the first Monarch City USA in the state of Florida, several Monarch butterflies have been added to the city’s sculpture walk. A total of nine butterflies were installed this week to complement the 13 other sculptures that are part of the DeLand Sculpture Walk. The walk is a collaboration between the Museum of Art-DeLand and the City of DeLand. The butterfly idea evolved from a suggestion by DeLand resident Susan Bauerle; the sculptures were designed by John Wilton and fabricated by RDS Industrial in Cocoa.
Volusia County, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Live in this quintessential seaside neighborhood

Nestled in Wilbur-by-the Sea, one of Florida's most sought-after seaside neighborhoods, this wonderful home has an open concept, topped by soaring ceilings and covered by hardwood floors. The kitchen, which is open to the dining and living area, features granite countertops, an island, with beautiful pendant lighting above, updated soft-close cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The primary bedroom suite has sliders to the back deck and a bathroom with a garden tub, an updated double vanity and a granite countertop. The two other bedrooms and bath share a suite. Additional highlights include double-pane, tilt-in windows, plantation shutters, a 2019 AC and ceiling fans throughout. There’s a large under-roof front porch and a back deck that faces west for sunsets. The lower level of the home features an enormous garage space, large enough for four cars, with cabinetry and a stainless-steel commercial sink and an unfinished room that could be additional living space. Come see for yourself at an open house Saturday from noon-2 p.m.
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Shhh! Bellini's is gone, but the stromboli lives on

Editor’s note: The Beacon reached out to Ricardo Alvarado, the current owner of Bellini’s Restaurant & Deli, who said there is no update at this time about his plan to relocate and reopen the restaurant. A local restaurant is filling a stromboli-sized hole in the hearts of many DeLandites. DoBro's...
Volusia County, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Summer camp scholarships available

Summer camp scholarships are available to income-eligible children through Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division. Families with children entering grades 1-6 and ages 5-12 are eligible. Five year olds must have completed kindergarten prior to camp. Persons up to age 17 attending approved special needs camps are eligible. Scholarship awards are...
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

John Denver finds his way back home again to the Athens Theatre

With an amazing likeness in voice and style to John Denver, Carl Bennett on Wednesday, May 26, will take the Athens Theatre audience down memory lane with a tribute spanning all the highlights of Denver’s 33-album catalog. Sinatra in the ’40s, Elvis in the ’50s, The Beatles in the ’60s...
Volusia County, FLhometownnewsvolusia.com

Summer Camps, May 14, 2021

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University summer camps are for ages 7-17. For ages 7-12, the topics range from space adventure and aviation, to robotics, math and science. Also, these students can register for a STEM activity kit to be mailed to their homes. Students aged 12-14 can prep for middle school through...
Deland, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Truly unique property has old-Florida charm

This truly unique property, with old-Florida charm, is nestled on nearly three acres that backs up to a spring-fed lake, where you can spend your days fishing or water skiing. There’s a two-bedroom, two-bath main home, with a dedicated office, a separate guesthouse and a 945-square-foot detached concrete-block garage/workshop, with a full bath. Offering country living at its best, it’s less than 30 minutes to the beach and 20 minutes to downtown DeLand. The main home, with its centerpiece, floor-to-ceiling fireplace and 2019 roof, sits among a canopy of oak trees, surrounded by koi ponds, soothing waterfalls and a wraparound screen porch. The tastefully updated guesthouse, located towards the front of the property, has two bedrooms and one bathroom, with newer flooring, an updated bathroom, a full kitchen, a washer and dryer, and a 2020 roof. A possible candidate for USDA loan program, this park-like property has a vegetable garden and lush landscaping – all leading to the dock.
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Mysterious cat eludes Downtown DeLand merchants, DeLand Fire Department

On May 1, Brittany Morelli, the owner of Downtown DeLand’s BerryVille Bowlicious, received a call from one of her employees. “One of my girls called me and said, ‘Hey, I think there’s a cat in the wall,’” Morelli said. Of course there wasn’t a cat in her wall, Morelli thought.
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Orlando Big Band brings DeLand a swingin’, singin’ springtime!

The Athens Theatre is bringing back the big-band era Sunday, May 16, with one swingin’ concert by The Orlando Big Band. You don’t need to be a “Big Spender” or get your outfit at “Tuxedo Junction” to find this band “Unforgettable.” So, even if you have to take the “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” you should “Shoo Shoo Baby” to the theater, because they’ll put you “In the Mood” for “All That Jazz!”
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Ultimate Tribute to Pink Floyd at the Athens May 14 and 15!

On May 14 and 15, you’ll “Wish You Were Here” as The Surrogate Band returns to the Athens Theatre in DeLand bringing their latest show “The Ultimate Pink Floyd Experience and Laser Show.”. Since their successful runs of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” and “Dark Side of the Moon” concerts, The...
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

DeLand Garden Club’s May Garden of the Month named

Driving east into Lake Lindley Village, a home accented by brightly painted murals catches the eye. MeJesTique Forest Gardens was named by combining the initials of owner Janice Spencer and her boyfriend and fellow gardener Mark Schweder. This gardening duo developed every inch of the property into gardens with no lawn, including food for pollinators and humans.