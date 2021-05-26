newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

And Just Like That - Chris Noth To Reprise Role Of Mr. Big - Press Release

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Noth will reprise the role of “Mr. Big” in the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT…. Logline: This new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer.

www.spoilertv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candace Bushnell
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Michael Patrick King
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Mary Louise Parker
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Christopher Plummer
Person
Latifah
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Kiefer Sutherland
Person
Kristin Davis
Person
Isabelle Huppert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Mr Big#Friendship#Starring In Drama#Film Producer#Hbo#Executive Producer#Golden Globe#Sag Award#Cbs#Fx#Tnt#Elsa Fred#The Yale School Of Drama#The Atlantic Theatre#Classic Stage Company#The Atlantic Theater#The Geffen Theater#Yale Rep#Circle Rep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
Related
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Chris Noth

CBS has handed the coveted post-Super Bowl slot to a reboot of the '80s TV series and Antoine Fuqua films, with Queen Latifah in the central role. Chris Noth and wife Tara Wilson have welcomed their second son, Keats, joining 12-year-old Orion. Style. Feb 19, 2020 3:30 pm. By. ‘The...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Julianne Moore Tells Tales From Tales From The Darkside

Julianne Moore hit the couch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, vibing off the energy of a live audience. "It's the first time I've been on a TV show in a year-and-a-half or whatever in a room with a bunch of people!" she said to the anointed ones who met all the coronavirus protocols to sit in NBC's Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

The Last of Us: HBO Taps Merle Dandridge to Reprise Role as Marlene

In an interesting move, HBO is keeping the actor for Marlene from The Last of Us games for the television adaptation. The Hollywood Reporter says Merle Dandridge will once again play Marlene. Her character, who serves as the leader of the Fireflies resistance movement, plays a pivotal role in the plot. Dandridge voiced the character in the 2013 game and its sequel. While best known for her voice acting, Dandridge has done a number of traditional acting roles such as playing Kim Hammond in The Flight Attendant and Diana Macomber in Murphy Brown.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Hacks': 10 Ways Jean Smart’s Character Is Just Like Joan Rivers – and 4 Big Differences

Is HBO Max’s “Hacks” really based on the life of comedy legend Joan Rivers, or was she just an “inspiration” for Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance?. The HBO Max dramedy series stars Smart and Hannah Einbinder as comedians on opposing sides of a generational gap, with the former playing a fading showbiz legend very much in the vein of Rivers. And one thing the two have very much in common is their love of being on stage. “This is where I belong,” Rivers, who died in 2014, once said. “Only time I’m truly, truly happy is when I’m on a stage. I am a performer. That’s my life. That is what I am. That’s it.”
MoviesVanity Fair

Which Actress Should Get the Her Own Mare of Easttown Next?

Kate Winslet didn’t need a show like Mare of Easttown, but HBO’s crime drama (which concluded Sunday night) offered the Oscar winner the opportunity to play a great leading role in a popular project for the first time in years. She relished the challenge (see: that accent, those coats, the scenes shared with just about every great character actor you can think of) and is a strong contender, in a very competitive category, for an Emmy.
TV & VideosNew York Post

Chuck Lorre explains that memorable ‘B Positive’ opener

“B Positive” wraps its freshman season Thursday night at 9:30 on CBS. The sitcom, created by Marco Pennette, centers around straight-laced suburban dad Drew (Thomas Middleditch), who needs a kidney transplant, and Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), his hard-partying high school acquaintance who offers to be his donor. The series struck an...
TV SeriesCollider

Kathleen Turner on ‘The Kominsky Method’ Season 3, Voicing Jessica Rabbit, and Making ‘Peggy Sue Got Married’

With The Kominsky Method Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Kathleen Turner to talk about making the final season of the award-winning show. If you’ve never seen The Kominsky Method, the extremely well made series hails from The Big Bang Theory and Mom creator Chuck Lorre and it’s not at all what you might expect. Instead of a laugh track or characters performing in front of a live studio audience, The Kominsky Method is a single-camera series about people navigating their later years in Los Angeles. The Kominsky Method Season 3 also stars Michael Douglas, Sarah Baker, Paul Reiser, Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers and Haley Joel Osment.
TV & VideosDecider

Why Did Alan Arkin Leave ‘The Kominsky Method’?

The Kominsky Method is back with Season 3 on Netflix—but it’s missing a certain something. Rather, the new season is missing a certain someone. Alan Arkin, the series’ co-lead, is M.I.A. in Season 3, leaving Michael Douglas as the sole lead character on what was once a buddy comedy. Arkin’s departure was announced back in September 2020, just a few months after Netflix renewed the show for a third and final season. What gives? Why did Arkin leave the show that earned him two Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations in two years? And how does The Kominsky Method move ahead without Norm Newlander, the best-dressed man on Netflix?
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

The Sopranos' Aida Turturro will gamely reprise her Janice role on Cameo -- if she feels like it

Turturro, who charges $90 per Cameo video, was turned on to the celebrity video service by co-star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who charges $150. Turturro says Cameo has helped her earn money as acting roles have dried up, especially during the pandemic. As Rachel Handler points out, Turturro's Cameos actually deliver. Turturro, says Handler, "is always thrilled to be there, referring to the recipient as 'beautiful' despite having never laid eyes on the person, pretending to have received a 'call' from the gift giver as if the two were old pals, then launching into an improvised monologue about any number of topics: The Sopranos, mostly, but also other things, such as how she took care of her parents before they died, or how much she loves Ireland, or how riveted she is by Stanley Tucci’s Searching for Italy. Sometimes she free-associates her way into disarmingly personal territory, remarking, for example, that she wishes she had children of her own or that she misses her “mommy and daddy.” She’ll offer bits of wisdom or tell a story about herself that connects to the recipient, even in an incidental way. To conclude each video, she launches, cabaret style, into an ad-libbed song, cycling through various accents and characters (Marilyn Monroe, an effusive Italian aunt, and several unidentifiable others) until she skids back into her own body, apologizes ('I’m not a singer'), and blows the recipient a big juicy kiss." Turturro admits she was reluctant at first when Cameo requests asked her to "do Janice." After all, she hadn't watched The Sopranos since it aired. Nowadays, she will gamely pop back into character as Janice but only if she “feels it” in the moment. “It’s been 20 f*cking years!” she says. “I can’t be Janice in two minutes!”
MoviesVanity Fair

Miles Teller Will Replace Armie Hammer in Godfather Making-Of Series

Miles Teller will step in for Armie Hammer in the principal role of producer Albert S. Ruddy in Paramount +'s making-of-The Godfather series The Offer, according to Variety. Hammer exited the project in earlier this year during a series of cascading scandals. In addition to starring, Teller will be an...
PetsPosted by
Variety

Fox’s ‘HouseBroken’ Unleashes Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, Will Forte and More on Zany Pet Comedy: TV Review

There aren’t too many surefire ideas out there these days, though “what if ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ didn’t have to be G-rated?” is about as straight down the middle a pitch as it gets. Still, “HouseBroken” finds a few ways to make itself stand out, especially with the help of several solid voiceover performances from actors who know how to make any character a standout. (And no, the pets aren’t the old characters who get to speak; Maria Bamford guest stars as a harried owner, though not long enough to make as much of an impression as Bamford’s elastic voice is capable of creating.)
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Chloe Sevigny

Saint Laurent Debuts Star-Studded Jim Jarmusch Short Film ‘French Water’. Julianne Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Indya Moore and Leo Reilly star in the 9-minute project. Style. Apr 14, 2021 3:20 pm. By. ‘We Are Who We Are’: TV Review. Luca Guadagnino's HBO drama 'We Are Who We Are' follows...
Bridgehampton, NYdanspapers.com

Isaac Mizrahi: Fashion Icon, Singer, Writer & Animal Lover

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. For a kid who was discouraged from going into show business, Isaac Mizrahi certainly beat the odds. “My parents didn’t want me in that business and they were really afraid of any of their kids going into show business,” says Mizrahi. “It’s hard and heart-breaking, and a million to one that you are going to make it—that was the message.”
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Craig Gillespie

The actress plays 'One Hundred and One Dalmations' villain Cruella de Vil in this origin story directed by Craig Gillespie and costarring Emma Thompson. Craig Gillespie to Direct ‘Thelma’ Remake for FilmNation. 'I, Tonya' director Craig Gillespie is on board to helm an English-language remake of the 2017 Norwegian psychodrama...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

John Hughes

Hollywood Flashback: Glenn Close First Brought Cruella de Vil to Life in 1996. Disney’s Emma Stone-starring Cruella — in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28 — will be the third live-action spinoff of the 1961 animated classic, One Hundred and One Dalmatians…. Emma Stone Nails Steve Martin’s...