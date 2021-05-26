Victor Konopka turning a corner in second year at Rutgers

The No. 16 Rutgers women’s lacrosse team saw its historic season come to an end on Sunday in a 20-8 loss to No. 6 Stony Brook in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knights trailed 3-2 early on before the Seawolves went on a 7-0 scoring run that changed the game. Rutgers responded with two consecutive goals before Stony Brook answered with another five straight scores of its own. RU battled the entire way but could never get closer than a nine goal deficit.