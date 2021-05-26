Victor Konopka turning a corner in second year at Rutgers
Rutgers second-year tight end Victor Konopka could be in for an upgraded role in 2021. In last Thursday’s spring game, Konopka caught three passes for 55 yards, including a highlight-reel grab where he went up and hauled in a 26-yard reception in traffic. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Konopka is Rutgers’ biggest tight end and he showed that he could be a big target for Rutgers this fall. This will also be just the fourth year playing football for Konopka, who did a year of prep school after debuting as a senior at Don Bosco Prep.247sports.com