Five Ways the Mayor’s Budget Can Advance an Antiracist, Equitable Future

dcfpi.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow, Mayor Bowser releases her long-awaited budget proposal for the coming fiscal year as well as her plan for spending American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars allocated to the District. While local revenue estimates through fiscal year 2024 have improved, they remain more than $2 billion below pre-pandemic projections. With nearly $2.3 billion in flexible federal funds, $107 million in capital funds, and at least $950 million in targeted dollars—for education, child care, cash assistance, and other needs—DC lawmakers have a historic opportunity to repair the damage done by the COVID-19 crisis, especially for Black and brown residents, who have borne the brunt of the harm. The budget can provide relief for the thousands of residents facing eviction and experiencing homelessness, students who have fallen behind, workers left out of relief measures, residents struggling with food insecurity, and child care facilities at risk of closing forever, among other crucial investments.

www.dcfpi.org
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
