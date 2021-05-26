ASCOT honors Spirits of French Lick with awards

It’s late afternoon in Alabama, a comfortable 70 degrees. Five Black men ride their bikes on the side of Highway 21, a two-lane road, heading north. John Shackelford and two others are in the lead; two more riders are about a half mile behind them. Shackelford is hewing close to the median when he receives a call from one of the stragglers: Slow down. He stops and turns around as a giant SUV whips past. When the guys bringing up the rear finally catch up and describe what happened, the group cements a new rule: Don’t leave anybody behind, ever. This could have been a nightmare.