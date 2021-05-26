Cancel
French Lick, IN

ASCOT honors Spirits of French Lick with awards

duboiscountyherald.com
 18 days ago

FRENCH LICK — Judges from the American Spirits Council of Tasters have selected the Spirits of French Lick design work as a winner in the 2021 ASCOT Awards Marketing + Design Competition. Entries were evaluated at random through the lens of respected journalists and industry professionals and given scores to determine the category winners. Work is judged on its quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. The Bottled in Bond Label Series of The Mattie Gladden and Lee W. Sinclair bourbons was selected as Double Platinum designation under the Label Design | Historical/Traditional category.

