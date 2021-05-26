newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Your Fix for the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Won’t Work

By Steven A. Cook
Foreign Policy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a year ago, I was subscribed to an email list and blog that is a clearinghouse of sorts for articles, videos, and statements in support of Palestine. The American who runs it lives in Europe and is a longtime advocate for Palestinian rights; he added me to his list because of a piece I wrote called “How to End the Special Relationship with Israel.” In an email, he explained that he appreciated the subtlety of my argument among my pro-Israel tropes. I could almost hear him sneering from across the ocean.

foreignpolicy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Hamas#Israelis#American#The Israel Defense Forces#Jewish#Pro Palestine#Jews#Zionists#Judaism#Islamic Jihad#State Department#Palestinian Rights#Palestinian Families#Modern Political Zionism#Complicated Ways#Diplomacy#Constructive Talks#Jerusalem#Gaza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastWashington Post

Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

CAIRO — Egypt and Israel held high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left parts of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received...
Middle Eastledburyreporter.co.uk

Egypt and Israel in talks to consolidate Gaza conflict truce

Egypt and Israel are holding high-level talks in both countries on Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left much of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry received...
Middle EastMiami Herald

Egypt pushes Mideast peace with envoys to Israel, Palestinians

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri called for building on the cease-fire by avoiding “all practices...
Middle Eastinvesting.com

Israeli, Egyptian officials meet in effort to solidify Gaza truce

CAIRO/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Egypt's foreign minister stressed during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart on Sunday the need to build on a truce between Israel and Hamas by stopping all practices that lead to escalation, the Foreign Ministry said. Egypt helped broker the May 21 truce to halt the worst fighting...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Ashkenazi Returns from Egypt: The Circle of Peace is Expanding; But Palestinian Authority Incitement is an Obstacle

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi returned late Sunday afternoon from Cairo, where he met with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at Tahrir Palace, the official guest house of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. Ashkenazi expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s historic role in the breakthrough for peace between Israel and...
Middle EastYNET News

Gaza focus of first Egypt visit by Israeli FM since 2008

Egypt and Israel were holding high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas terror group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Gabi Ashkenazi, making the first visit to Cairo by an...
Middle EastBBC

Mohammed Deif: The one-eyed Hamas chief in Israel's crosshairs

A scratchy audio recording of a Palestinian militant sent an ominous warning to Israel this month. It said Israel would pay a "heavy price" if it did not meet the demands of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip. The voice was that of Mohammed Deif, the...
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

Israel’s ambassador assures that her country is “in a war theater” against Hamas terrorism

Israel faces these days the most bloody offensive in decades by terrorist groups Hamas Y Jihad Islamic. In just 38 hours it has faced the launch of more than a thousand missiles Qassam Y CITY, a good part of them stopped by their antiaircraft defenses. The Israeli ambassador to Spain confirms that it is not a mere skirmish, that Hamas has enough missiles to continue the offensive for days and that the current situation is “scene of war ».
Middle EastYNET News

Israelis should 'go back' to Europe and America, says Iran's Quds Force chief

Following the latest escalation between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Iran's Quds (Jerusalem) Force commander said on Saturday that Palestinians were ready to wrest control of all Israeli territory, urging "all Zionists", referring to Israelis, to "go back" and "rebuild lives" in Europe and the United States.
Militaryworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Hamas made bigger achievements than we imagine, ex-Israel general says

Hamas made bigger achievements during the latest aggression on Gaza than can be imagined, Haaretz reported a former senior general in the Israeli Air Force saying yesterday. Reserve Brigadier General Assaf Agmon said that there was no need to look far to recognise Hamas’ achievements. “The Palestinian issue, mainly that...
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Why Biden WANTS a War in Israel

The business model of terrorism is killing people and then demanding a payoff. The game always works the same way. The terrorists attack, their targets fight back, and a third party sends in the diplomats to negotiate on behalf of the terrorists before they get hit too hard. The Islamic...
Middle Eastthenationalnews.com

Israel and Egypt talk Gaza 'permanent ceasefire'

Israel held talks with Egypt on Sunday to discuss a permanent truce with militants in Gaza. Ministers met in Cairo and Jerusalem after a temporary ceasefire was agreed to on May 21. In Cairo, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, as part of what his...
Militarysouthfront.org

Rockets Fired From Gaza During Last Battle Were Palestinian-Made: Iran’s Quds Force Commander

On May 29, Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, praised the military performance of Palestinian factions during the recent battle in the Gaza Strip. The battle broke out on May 10 when Palestinian factions launched a barrage of rockets from Gaza at Jerusalem. The Israeli military responded with a military operation that ended on May 21 with a ceasefire brokered by Egypt.