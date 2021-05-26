newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

How Distrust of Donald Trump Muddled the COVID-19 'Lab Leak' Debate

By Philip Elliott
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Around this time a year ago, then-President Donald Trump and his administration started to pivot away from their early defense of China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. They abandoned their chase of an election-year trade deal and adopted a more critical posture that laid blame for the fast-spreading virus on Beijing. Deploying patently anti-Asian rhetoric, Trump and his team started a systemic—and roundly condemned—campaign in April suggesting that the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, the city in which it was first identified. Trump routinely referred to COVID-19 as “the China virus,” “the Wuhan virus” and even “Kung Flu.”

time.com
TIME

TIME

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Debate#Trump Campaign#Conservative Rhetoric#Bush Campaign#The U S Office#The Wall Street Journal#Chinese#Health And Human Services#Who#Cdc#Trumpian#Washington Post#Unseriously Cotton#Pentagon#Americans#Al Qaeda#Gallup#Incoherent Responses#Skepticism#Nonsense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
Germany
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Trump blasts Biden for ‘destroying our country’ with border decisions

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Biden on his handling of China, the Middle East and the crisis at the southern border, saying his successor is “destroying our country.”. “All he had to do is nothing,” the former president said on Newsmax’s “Dick Morris Democracy” on Saturday. “We won’t have...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Tom Cotton once again makes media look foolish

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has once again made his critics – and there are many – look patently foolish after a bombshell report in the Wall Street Journal found that three workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized for COVID-like symptoms in Nov. 2019, approximately one month before the first reported case in the region.
U.S. PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Biden is right to order review of COVID-19 'lab-leak' theory

We don't yet know where the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease that's killed nearly 600,000 Americans and 3.5 million globally, came from. SARS-CoV-2 may well have crossed over from a wild animal in an unsanitary wet market in or around Wuhan, China. Or it may have emerged from a lab in that city of 11 million where scientists were studying bat coronaviruses.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Trump could impact the GOP's 2022 prospects

The Republican Party is still Donald Trump ’s party. The GOP has shown steadfast loyalty to Trump since he left office, and has largely rejected members of their own party who break from the former president. Trump remains incredibly popular with the Republican base; yet is largely unpopular with voters...
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Rudy Giuliani's 'Very Favorable' Rating Among Republicans 3 Times Higher than McConnell's: Poll

Rudy Giuliani's "very favorable" rating among GOP voters was three times higher than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's rating in a new poll. In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, 32 percent of Republican respondents rated Giuliani "very favorable" and a further 34 percent rated the ex-Trump attorney "somewhat favorable." Just 9 percent gave Giuliani a "very unfavorable" rating and 12 percent "somewhat unfavorable."
Public HealthKITV.com

Taking a look at the media's role in the Covid-19 lab leak theory

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. How exactly did the coronavirus pandemic begin? More than a year after the outbreak spread across — and upended — the world, we still do not have a firm answer. But new reporting has sparked renewed interest in the virus' origins. And with cases and deaths on the decline in the US, the topic is back in the spotlight.
ScienceAnchorage Daily News

Timeline: How the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible

The source of the coronavirus that has left more than 3 million people dead around the world remains a mystery. But in recent months the idea that it emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) — once dismissed as a ridiculous conspiracy theory — has gained new credence. How...