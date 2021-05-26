The Stress of Living Undocumented Made This Writer Leave the Country — Here's What She Wants You to Understand

There is an endless amount of information online about transforming your finances, but if you don't first address your money beliefs, you may find it hard to really connect with any advice. I can relate because for a long time, I didn't believe money was accessible to me, or that I even deserved it. As a Black woman, I thought I had to work twice as hard to earn or deserve anything. And seeing as how we earn 21 percent less than white women and 38 percent less than white men in the US, I wasn't exactly wrong.