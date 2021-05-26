The Stress of Living Undocumented Made This Writer Leave the Country — Here's What She Wants You to Understand
"Even when we're not being deported, we struggle. All the time," said Grecia Huesca Dominguez, a writer who migrated from Mexico to the United States with her parents when she was 10. The author of the children's book Dear Abuelo grew up in New York with the constant fear and anxiety of being undocumented, which eventually led her to develop depression and mental health issues she still deals with today.