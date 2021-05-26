newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Inside Clean Energy: What’s Cool, What We Suspect and What We Don’t Yet Know about Ford’s Electric F-150

By Dan Gearino
Posted by 
InsideClimate News
InsideClimate News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Accompanied by throbbing electronic music and the requisite fog machines, the electric Ford F-150 Lightning made its debut last week in Dearborn, Michigan, a potential turning point in the growth of the electric vehicle market. The gasoline version of the F-150 has long been the top-selling vehicle in the United...

insideclimatenews.org
InsideClimate News

InsideClimate News

Brooklyn, NY
420
Followers
576
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideClimate News is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan news organization that covers clean energy, carbon energy, nuclear energy and environmental science—plus the territory in between where law, policy and public opinion are shaped.

 https://insideclimatenews.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Energy Industry#Pickup Trucks#Electric Power#General Electric#Chevrolet Silverado#Ford S Electric#Climateweekdays#Breaking News Daily Do#Icn Weekly#The Paris Agreement#Lordstown Motors#Exelon Corp#Inside Clean Energy#Bloomberg Green#Illinois Clean Energy Law#Biden Administration#Autotrader Com#Los Angeles Times#Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Everything We Know: EV Specs, Prices

The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck was unveiled on May 19, 2021 (see the debut post and features here) and received 20,000 reservations within 12 hours. There are two undisclosed battery versions: Standard-Range and Extended-Range that are expected to have a range of 230 miles (370 km) and 300 miles (483 km) respectively. We guess that the battery capacity stands at 115 kWh net/125 kWh total and 155 kWh net/170 kWh total, respectively.
Carsluxurylaunches.com

Ford’s legendary F-150 pickup truck has finally been electrified. Here are 7 things we love and 2 things we dislike about the F-150 Lightning

This is it! After months of teasers and tiny bits of information that trickled through, Ford has finally taken the wraps off the battery-electric F-150 pickup truck, marking the most significant evolutionary change received by the iconic F-Series in its 73-year-old history. Ford revived the famed ‘Lightning’ moniker to name the electric version of its most popular product in North America. The full-size electric pickup truck is powered by two motors, one on each axle, that provide a combined output of 426hp or 563hp and 775 lb-ft of torque depending on the battery pack. Here are 7 things we like about the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
PoliticsThe Verge

This is Ford’s electric F-150 pickup truck

Ford has revealed the all-electric F-150 pickup truck one day ahead of schedule. The truck, dubbed F-150 Lightning, was on display Tuesday at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan during a speech from President Biden. Images from the event show that the F-150 Lightning largely looks like its gas...
CarsTree Hugger

How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?

The battery is by far the most expensive component in an electric vehicle, so estimating how long it will last is an important consideration if you're thinking of switching to an EV. One way to look at it, however, is by asking: How long will an EV battery last before I have to pay to replace it? The short answer: With few exceptions, your EV battery is guaranteed to work significantly longer than an engine in a gas-powered car is, and in most cases, your battery will outlast the rest of your car's lifetime.
CarsAutomobile

We Ride in the Impressive 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck

Ford was the quiet one—excuse the pun—in the electric full-size pickup truck wars. While General Motors created some serious buzz with the return of the Hummer name on a GMC-badged pickup, and Rivian has had people salivating for the 2021 Rivian R1T electric pickup that comes out soon, there were crickets from the Blue Oval's Glass House HQ in Dearborn, Michigan. And what more can we say about the Tesla Cybertruck? Just look at it. Even though the Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck for 44 years running, Ford took the longest time to even confirm it was working on an electric F-150, let alone release details. Heck, even the name—Lightning—was just revealed.
CarsCNN

America's electric cars need lithium so badly it may wipe out this species

Washington, DC (CNN) — Fewer than 40 years after humans discovered Tiehm's buckwheat, a Nevada plant with yellow flowers, they may drive it to extinction in pursuit of electric vehicles, a technology widely hailed as being environmentally friendly. Environmentalists say the benefits of Tiehm's buckwheat could be vast, but its...
Public HealthCAR AND DRIVER

This Week in Cars: A Hyundai Hatchback EV, a McLaren, and China's Anti-Spy Strategies

Coronavirus case numbers are dropping in the United States, but the pandemic is still raging. Ford shut down a plant in southern India this week not because of the semiconductor shortage that has been upending production plans all year, but because workers staged a sit-in protest demanding leave and health benefits after 230 workers caught the coronavirus. At least two of the affected employees died.
CarsMercury News

Sponsored: Green Rides: 2022 Nissan Ariya Will Arrive Soon

It has been over a decade since Nissan rolled out its first Leaf, the trailblazing hatchback that demonstrated the feasibility of electric vehicles. The global electrification revolution is now about to shift into high gear, and Nissan has a stunning new crossover that will capitalize on its valuable experience as an EV pioneer. The long-anticipated 2022 Ariya will be arriving in showrooms later on this year, and it looks like it will be another big winner for Nissan.
CarsInverse

The electric car you've never heard of is a hoot

I have spent a lot of time behind the wheel of a lot of electric cars. Tesla, Hyundai, Chevrolet, and now Polestar — the new electric car brand from Volvo. Polestar began life as a racing team that later built speedy versions of Volvo's wagons and sedans for folks looking for a more performance-oriented ride. Then Volvo bought the whole company and spun it off as a separate premium brand focused on EVs. It's not quite the Lexus to Volvo's Toyota, given that both marques are rather premium — but there are certainly differences even with a lot of shared DNA.
Carsinsideevs.com

What Is The Battery Capacity Of Ford F-150 Lightning?

The unveiling of the Ford F-150 Lightning is already behind us, but despite tons of content, it leaves us without a very important number - battery capacity!. Ford announced only that there will be two battery/range versions:. Standard-Range Battery with expected EPA range of 230 miles (370 km) Extended-Range Battery...
Detroit, MIraleighnews.net

Ford Motor announces $30 billion fund to develop electric vehicles

DETROIT, Michigan: Senior officials at Ford Motor announced they will invest significant funding in the development of electric vehicles (EV). At the Ford May 25 investor day, officials said they would direct $30 billion to develop electric cars, trucks and batteries by 2025. The US multinational automaker confirmed it will...
Businesswmleader.com

Electric Vehicle Could Spark New Era for Ford

Ford Motor Company (F) unveiled its all-new F-150 Lightning pickup truck on May 19, confirming that the legacy automaker is on pace to make inroads into the electric vehicle industry. According to data from Forbes, F-Series was the most popular vehicle model in the United States in 2020, and for...
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

The F-150 Lightning Is the Key to Ford's Future

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) wasn't the first automaker to reveal a battery-electric pickup truck. And the Ford F-150 Lightning isn't the company's first foray into electric vehicles (EVs). Nevertheless, the recent launch of the F-150 Lightning represents a crucial turning point for Ford. Ford's approach to designing the F-150 Lightning and...
CarsPosted by
The Week

Ford's big bet on an electric F-150

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Ford wants to be the company that takes electric vehicles "from niche to normal," said Annie White at Car And Driver. Last week, the company released details of the F-150 Lightning, the upcoming electric version of its best-selling pickup. Slated for sale in spring 2022, it boasts more torque than its gas-guzzling siblings — "This sucker's quick," President Biden said when he took one for a test drive — and enough juice to "power a home for a week or more." The Lightning takes full advantage of its electric capabilities, with a front trunk — or "frunk" — replacing the conventional engine, and 11 outlets that could be used for power tools. Ford's F-series pickups have been "the top-selling vehicles in the U.S." for 39 consecutive years. Last year, almost 800,000 were sold in the U.S., compared with 292,000 Teslas. If a large share of F-150 buyers go electric, it will transform the industry.