Podcast

Listen to this 1946 informational on the wonders of post office work.

By Ethan Persoff
Boing Boing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoken Word with Electronics is an audio series delivering to you a two side recording of unusual stories paired with vintage modular electronic sounds. Hi, everyone, welcome back to the show. This week, the focus is on warm weather! Few things say spring or summmer to me more than the sound of lawn mowers. Lawn Mower season came in with a big bang (or buzz) this month, and it is given a tribute in our introduction — It's Lawn Mower Season.

boingboing.net
