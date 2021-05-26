Listen to this 1946 informational on the wonders of post office work.

A Days Gone time has taken its toll earlier than expected. Don’t get me wrong its transition to PC seems like great news to me, as always when a title opens up to new platforms. In this sense, the position is clear and, in addition, as we will comment later, on this occasion the port seems to have been resolved quite well. But it is curious how the perception varies over the years depending on the video game we have in mind. Bend Studio got on the car upgrade who have been carrying out the vast majority of Sony’s internal studies and dared with a proposal that, as a product, painted at a safe value (and this was demonstrated by their sales figures). Zombies, bikers, open world, tons of content, crafteo, touches of survival, hyper realistic graphics and a cinematic approach. “Has it all”They must have thought of Sony offices. However, that commercial roadmap caused certain frictions on the construction site that, today, are even more annoying. Of course, just like in 2019, despite its predictability, it is still surprisingly fun in its early hours.