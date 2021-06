Last year, OnePlus surprised us all by announcing two super affordable phones under its Nord series named the Nord N10 and the Nord N100, among which the Nord N100 launched as the cheapest OnePlus phone at just $179.99. OnePlus has already announced on its blog that the brand will soon launch the Nord CE 5G in India and the Nord N200 5G in the North American market. We already know that the Nord CE 5G is launching in India on the 10th of June, but there is no information regarding the launch date of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G yet.