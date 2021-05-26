newsbreak-logo
‘Dickinson’: Anna Baryshnikov on the Intricacies of Physical Comedy and Imitating Demi Moore

By Kristen Lopez
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s “Dickinson” is a story about whether or not to seek fame, and that plotline could just as easily be applied to Anna Baryshnikov, who plays Emily Dickinson’s (Hailee Steinfeld) sister, Lavinia. “I really tried to go into the show telling myself I was an Emily,” Baryshnikov told IndieWire. And so, despite not playing a character as well known, the actress made Lavinia into someone just as unique.

