‘Dickinson’: Anna Baryshnikov on the Intricacies of Physical Comedy and Imitating Demi Moore

Everything was more evolved in Season 2 of “Dickinson,” from the conflicts and interpersonal drama between the characters to the musical landscape to the hair and makeup. “In Season 1 it was a little bit more of an introduction to the world. There was a cleanliness, there was a cleanness, it was simple,” makeup department head Ande Yung tells Gold Derby in a new interview. “It was getting to the root of all our characters’ stories. In Season 2, there was a lot of richness — I feel like the sets, the wardrobe, the hair, the makeup, started to lend themselves to more of a rich palette.”