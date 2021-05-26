newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Friends Episode to Watch Before the Reunion

By Marissa Martinelli
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 10 seasons’ worth to choose from, only a few Friends episodes can get the spotlight in HBO Max’s upcoming special Friends: The Reunion. “The One Where No One’s Ready,” the series’ first bottle episode from Season 3, is one of them, as the producers explain how using only one location was intended to save the network money and Matt LeBlanc recounts an on-set accident that occurred during filming. David Beckham even names it his favorite episode. It’s funny—for all that the reunion tries to break up its hour and 45 minute runtime with surprise guests and James Corden quizzing the cast, the best parts are easily the scenes where the six lead actors are alone together, reminiscing and goofing around and teasing each other—in short, acting like friends. That’s the fun of “The One Where No One’s Ready,” too.

slate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Beckham
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Show Time#Fun Time#Thanksgiving#Friends#Funny#Surprise Guests#Couple#Co Creator David Crane#Central Perk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Jennifer Aniston posts Friends reunion teaser and premiere date sending fans into meltdown

Friends fans have been sent into meltdown as Jennifer Aniston released a brand new teaser for the show's upcoming reunion special which will premiere on 27th May on HBO Max. Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt Le Blanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), can be seen walking side by side from behind in a dimly lit street, with a piano version of the theme tune playing.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Revisiting Friends: 5 Shocking Moments From Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc’s Show

The Friends reunion special is finally happening, and listening to the BG music in the teaser of the special episode brought back so many memories. From the iconic purple door with the yellow frame to the chick and the duck, all Friends fanatics remember even the smallest detail about the show. Of course, we cannot move forward without mentioning the cast of the show who gave us such amazing characters to the world. FRIENDS Reunion Special to Air on HBO Max on May 27.
TV Seriesfiz-x.com

Full ‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer is Here. Get Ready To Laugh And Cry

After a long wait, the Friends are back! I can’t believe how much they have changed and how old I have become. HBO Max’s Friends reunion now has an emotional trailer that reunites the famous cast of the hit show (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer) in Monica and Rachel’s apartment as they talk about on one of the most unforgettable TV shows ever. They reenact iconic and famous scenes, reminisce, and cry.
TV Seriesuncrazed.com

Trailer For ‘Friends’ Reunion Show Released

HBO Max has unveiled a new trailer for the Friends reunion show featuring the original cast and hosted by James Corden. The immensely popular TV show Friends finally has an upcoming reunion show. Jennifer Aniston, who played the character of Rachel, is heard asking “Where’s the tissue box?” in the...
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

‘Friends’: The One Where They Remind Us Goodbye Is Simply Another Hello in ‘Friends: The Reunion’

There’s a wanted poster pinned to the busy rhythmic streets of New York’s lamp posts telling of an orange couch regularly accompanied by a group of friends in a coffee shop that has been shut down since 2004. While it’s popped up on the sandy beaches of Sydney to themed birthday parties filled with the same garage band soundtrack of The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You,” it’s not until outside by a lit fountain do those friends spill over its armchair reminiscing the past.
TV & Videosnewstalk.com

Friends reunion: 'The world needs sweetness like this' - Actress Jane Sibbett

It's the one where they all get back together. The Friends reunion is finally here, with all six stars back on-screen together. This is the first time Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have been together on-screen since the show finished. The final episode of the show aired...
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Thursday: ‘I’ll be there for you’ - and for the ‘Friends’ reunion

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max) - Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) return to the original “Friends” soundstage, Stage 24, for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show. As much as we’d all like for this to be a big bonus episode of the series, where we check in to see what the gang has been up to for the past 17 years, that’s not what this is — but it still looks like so much fun. And there are tons of special guests: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.
TV Seriestelegraphstar.com

Things To Expect From Friends: The Reunion On ZEE5

You can watch the much-awaited Friends: The Reunion on ZEE5 on 27 May at 12.32 pm. Since the time the makers released its trailer, fans have been wondering what the story of Friends Reunion would be and what all could they expect. Well, the trailer did drop several hints and there have also been many other updates from media sources about what the Friends Reunion story will be and what all would we get to see.
TV SeriesHelloGiggles

18 Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From the 'Friends' Reunion Special

After waiting so many (many, many, many) years, we finally got the Friends reunion we always wanted. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry returned to Stage 24 for Friends: The Reunion on May 27th, and it was everything we hoped for and more.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Ben Winston

Inside the ‘Friends’ Reunion With Director Ben Winston. Ben Winston had never really met the cast of Friends. Sure, he’d said hello to Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry over the years…. ‘TV’s Top 5’: Ben Winston Spills ‘Friends’ Reunion Secrets. Welcome to...
TV SeriesJezebel

In Light of the Friends Reunion, It's Time to Remind Everyone Who the Best Friend Is

With the Friends reunion looming over us like an extinction-level asteroid coming for the dinosaurs, I must get all of my Friends feelings out of my system. Though my Friends thoughts run rampant in eager anticipation, one opinion remains consistent through each and every re-run of this sitcom: the only good friend on this show was Phoebe Princess Consuela Banana Hammock Buffay-Hannigan.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Do “The Routine” Dance From ‘Friends’. ‘The Routine’ finally happened! Conspicuous by its absence from HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special released last Thursday, the Geller’s iconic dance number was reenacted by Courteney Cox…. ‘Friends’ Creators on Creative Regrets and Biggest Reunion Reveals: “It Was a...
TV & VideosComicBook

Friends: The Reunion Fans Have Turned Matt LeBlanc Into an Irish Uncle Meme

Friends: The Reunion dropped on HBO Max this week and it's been a delight for fans of the original sitcom. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) all reunited for the event, and it's had Twitter abuzz. Many folks were freaking out about some of the reunion's special guests while others were bummed by the big absences. The latest Friends hot topic of Twitter is centered on LeBlanc and his current look. "Irish Twitter" went into a frenzy last night, cracking jokes and comparing the actor to Irish uncles.