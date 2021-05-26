Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, MO

President Biden is right to redefine infrastructure

By Gene Rhorer
bocojo.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is in ongoing talks to discuss his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Ever since its release, critics have claimed that many aspects of the plan have nothing to do with infrastructure. However, that isn’t really fair. Today’s economy requires the definition of infrastructure to go beyond traditional transit systems like roads and bridges. In fact, the Cambridge Dictionary defines “infrastructure” as the “basic systems and services that a country or organization uses in order to work effectively.” This definition opens up the concept of infrastructure to include the things that make society function — allowing workers to do their jobs, businesses to grow, and people to transfer knowledge and information. The traditional examples of infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and railways are hugely important. The delays caused by traffic jams alone cost the economy more than $120 billion every year in lost productivity.

bocojo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Boone County, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure Plan#Information Systems#Important People#Boone County Journal#Businesses#Railways#Society Function#Bridges#Country#Definition#Ongoing Talks#Lost Productivity#Today#Critics#Traffic Jams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Jobs
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's 2022 problem: Even some liberals are starting to say 'Enough!'

Joe Biden won the presidential election last year mainly for two reasons. One, he promised to unify a deeply divided nation. And two, he wasn’t Donald Trump . He’s still not Donald Trump, but one out of two may not be good enough, come 2022. On that first point, while President Biden talks a good game about unifying the nation, it doesn’t look like he’s really trying. With more than a little justification, conservatives believe that he ran as a centrist but is governing as a progressive. That doesn’t do much to bring the two sides closer together.
Presidential ElectionKCRG.com

Biden taps Vice President Harris to lead effort on voting rights

(CNN) - President Joe Biden announced Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration’s push to protect voting rights. “I’m asking Vice President Harris to help these efforts and lead them among her many other responsibilities. With her leadership and your support, we’re going to overcome again, I promise you, but it’s going to a hell of a lot of work,” Biden said.
Congress & Courts740thefan.com

Biden to meet Republican Senator Capito for infrastructure talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will sit down for one-on-one talks on Wednesday with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito aimed at a breakthrough on a bill to revitalize U.S. infrastructure — though the two disagree on what that word means. Biden and Senate Republicans remain hundreds of billions of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden agenda meets critical crossroad over infrastructure

President Biden is at a crossroad in infrastructure talks that could determine how much of his agenda he will accomplish before the midterm elections. Facing pressure on all sides and a self-imposed August deadline, observers expect Biden to make a definitive choice in the next few weeks to either make a deal with Republicans or try to pass legislation along party lines.
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden administration extends bipartisan infrastructure talks into June

The Biden administration said Sunday talks over a $1.7 trillion infrastructure package would need to show a "clear direction" toward agreement by the time Congress returns from recess in early June, signaling that Democrats might be preparing to go it alone on a broad plan to rebuild roads and bridges, expand broadband service and create programs to help care for the elderly and disabled Americans.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Jill Biden invites Melania Trump comparisons with 'LOVE' jacket on first foreign trip

First lady Jill Biden almost welcomed comparisons between herself and former first lady Melania Trump with a fashion statement in the United Kingdom. Biden's decision to wear a black Zadig & Voltaire jacket with the word "LOVE" on the back in capital letters to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie drew contrasts with Trump's choice to don her green "I Really Don't Care Do U?" Zara coat.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden 'Clone' Conspiracy Theory Spreads on Facebook

The latest bizarre conspiracy theory to circulate on Facebook claims President Joe Biden may actually be a "clone" because the real one is either in custody or executed. The platform told Newsweek it is investigating. A Telegram post from Nicholas Veniamin, a U.K.-based supporter of former President Donald Trump who...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Could a 4th stimulus check still be on the table in 2021? Here's the scoop

What is the chance that Americans will see a fourth stimulus payment before the end of the year? On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the odds are somewhat unlikely, stating that President Joe Biden has already proposed "what he thinks is going to be the most effective for the short term" in getting the economy to move forward. Congress is still hammering out and negotiating the details of the next two stimulus packages.