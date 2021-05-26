Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Step Into The Story Of Famous Interior Designer Joanna Gaines

hauteresidence.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn in Kansas, the designer and TV star Joanna Gaines balances her life between being a wife, a mother, and a businesswoman. Gaines is not only a star in the hit television show Fixer Upper but also the co-owner and co-founder of the design and real estate company Magnolia. Her...

www.hauteresidence.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Interior Designer#Star#Website Design#Real Love#Baylor University#Magnolia Homes#Texan#Husband#Wooden Furniture#Remodeling#Wooden Floors#Family#Television#Downtown Waco#Communications#Followers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Instagram
Related
Interior Designlivingetc.com

Interior designers give their top tips for rocking the abstract art trend this season

The abstract trend in interior design never really went away – but this year brings new ways for using this bold and colorful source of inspiration in new ways. Spoiler: the on-trend ways to add a splash of abstract energy to your home has nothing to do with abstract prints. Instead, we are seeing elements of abstraction in textile design, wallpapers, and even lighting. Here are the three freshest ways to use abstract motifs in your home this year.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

7 Hotels With Remarkably Influential Interior Design

There are plenty of hotels around the world with beautiful, eye-catching designs, but far fewer with interiors so thought-out that they actually changed the design conversation. We wanted to go beyond surface-level looks and dig deeper into the legacies of the hotels that represent bold thinking and visionary design. Many of them have been refreshed over the years, and a couple have closed for good, but most are still bookable. Here are seven hotels with interiors that broke the mold.
Interior Designyourhomestyle.uk

See inside Interior Design Masters star Siobhan Murphy’s home

Interior Design Masters star Siobhan Murphy used bold colours, clashing prints and a mix of high street and vintage buys to give her 1930s house a flamboyant twist. Here, she tells us all about her home makeover experience…. Siobhan’s story…. I’ve always loved this house. Even as a young girl...
Posted by
rofiqnas

Benefits of Creating a Minimalist Interior Design in Your Home

Interior design is an important thing for you to create in your home because it gives a certain character and atmosphere. In addition, interior design also gives you a variety of uniqueness in your home. You can make the interior design in your home as cheerful as possible or as simple as you want. There are various interior designs that you can use in your home such as minimalist, bohemian, industrial, Scandinavian, rustic, and other interior designs that you can choose from.
Interior Designlistverse.com

Top 10 Celebs with the Worst Interior Design Taste

Celebrities are often pretty eccentric. It makes sense. You don’t seek out fame because you want to blend in with the crowd and go unnoticed. If that were the case, they’d manage a Chili’s in Akron, not play dress-up pretend for a living or dedicate their lives to getting sports balls to go in stick-mounted baskets. So it’s no surprise, then, that celebrities tend to reflect their peculiarities onto their homes. With the mishmash of messianic and conspiratorial nonsense that Kanye spews, you just know he doesn’t go to bed in a practical 2-bedroom in a quiet, suburban cul-de-sac. No, he would absolutely have to have a home that makes as much of a statement as he does. And even for the celebs not quite at Kanye’s level of oddness, their unique lives of wealth and constant public scrutiny are practically guaranteed to rub off on their home life.
Interior DesignMOJEH

At Home With Interior Architect And Designer Miri Najarian Khayat

MOJEH steps inside the colourfully curated world of interior architect and designer Miri Najarian Khayat. More is more when it comes to Miri Najarian Khayat, the interior architect and designer who truly walks the walk when it comes to living and working in colour. “My personal and design styles are very similar. I dress the way I design my spaces – very colourful and bright, full of life and, I like to think, happy. You will almost never catch me wearing black,” smiles Miri. “I always have pink on, if not in my clothes than as an accessory or my nail polish or maybe even a pink handbag or shoes. Even in my interiors, I will always try and leave a mark of pink somewhere.”
Interior Designgentlemansgazette.com

Modern Interior Design Classics for Gentlemen

The “modern” style of interior design was a hallmark of the mid-20th century, and it still remains quite popular today. With its emphasis on clean lines, functional materials, and practicality, it can represent the apex of both comfort and beauty–perfect for gentlemanly spaces! Here’s our list of modern interior design classics that will help your space look both sleek and timeless.
Interior Designluxuryrealestate.com

The Beauty of Negative Space in Interior Design

Negative space is often viewed as the absence of design or structural elements by many, but is it really? Is negative space a design element in itself? Whether it may be in architecture, art, or interior decorating, the use of negative space has its merits. Resist to fill every nook and cranny and give utilizing negative space a try!
Interior Designalbuquerqueexpress.com

Top Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, Advises on Dining Al Fresco Options

Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, discusses how to create the ultimate dining al fresco experience to enjoy outdoor dining year-round. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Dining al fresco is all the rage in restaurants. VPI Design explains how to create the right aesthetic for that perfect al fresco experience in the comfort of a home.
Minoritiesmarthastewart.com

LGBTQ+ Interior Designers and Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram

Thanks to modern technology, we often find ourselves delightfully inundated with talent across nearly every creative field. By far, one of the most popular ways to utilize Instagram is to source inspiration for home design and décor. From interior designers to artists, the digital space is dripping with experts, aficionados, and makers to learn from. What's more, Instagram allows us to gain easy access to diverse perspectives from all walks of life. In honor of Pride Month, here are several of our favorite LGBTQ+-identifying interior designers and makers to begin following now.
TV Showsmymodernmet.com

14 Incredible Replicas of Famous Design Chairs You Can Own

If you are looking for a way to spruce up your space, an awesome chair with a great design history is the perfect way to start. To help you choose your next statement-making piece of furniture, we've picked out some of our favorite replicas of iconic chairs of design history. But aside from their historical importance, we think these are beautiful pieces you can own at a far more reasonable price than the originals.
Interior Designdecorilla.com

10 Best Interior Design Websites for Ideas & Inspiration

Where better to find inspiration than at your finger tips on the best interior design websites? Beautiful spaces and creative interior ideas grace many pages of the web. To help narrow it down to the best of the best, we’ve put together a list of favorites. Here you’ll find ideas, tips, and even resources – from décor to designers. Read on to discover which interior design websites are bookmark-worthy!
Home & GardenVogue

This Bold Nigerian Designer’s LM Stool Is The Next Cult Interiors Purchase

Jenna Fletcher has built a career around her magpie’s eye for truly spectacular furniture – launching her first dedicated interiors shop, Oswalde, in the middle of lockdown. The largely vintage stock marketed via its Instagram page is what one Vogue editor described as “sell-your-kidneys” covetable; think modular Kartell bookshelves produced exclusively between 1969 and 1975 and U-shaped magazine racks by Rodolfo Bonetto from a similar time period. So, it’s a serious endorsement that Fletcher leapt to collaborate with Nigeria-based nmbello Studio the moment she stumbled upon founder Nifemi Marcus-Bello’s creations.
Interior Designrealtytimes.com

Interior Design Trends to Love Right Now

Even though vaccinations are widespread in the U.S. right now, many people are still spending a lot of time at home. Summer 2021 is likely going to bring some return to normalcy, but it’s probably going to be a slow process. You still want your home to feel like an oasis, and with that goal in mind, the following are some of the biggest interior design trends right now.
Interior Designfemalefirst.co.uk

Is it possible to learn interior design online?

In the modern era, it's possible to learn anything online. While we are all aware of the pandemic and the troubles that have come with it, most of the design schools have taken their course online to enable and engage a larger audience. As the great philosopher Confucius says, we...
Interior Designarteresting.net

Interior Designer Kate Towill on Creating A Home That is Truly You

Some people have an innate ability to create a home that is an extension of who they are. When you step inside their space, a new layer of understanding unfolds as you witness a personal history unspooled onto the surroundings. The choice of chairs. The color on the walls. The framed photos. It’s all a visceral tenor of self-expression.
Interior Designprestigeonline.com

André Fu Shares his Interior Design Tips and Ideas

It was a no-brainer that we’d interview and photograph the celebrated Hong Kong-born architect André Fu at The Upper House, the hotel whose interiors he designed as a relative unknown, and which brought him almost instant global recognition when it opened in 2009. Not only that, but the property has...